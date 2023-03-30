Unboxing excitement

Home Cities Hyderabad

Not only that, they are also dedicated to making sure your party planning and decoration needs are eco-friendly and reusable.

Published: 30th March 2023 12:35 PM

Tiki Times

By Sumanjali Mummana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For birthdays and beyond, no matter what you’re celebrating, this one-of-a-kind store in Banjara Hills, has everything you want when you’re throwing parties. The ease and convenience of these supplies makes planning and shopping for your party almost as fun as having it! With thousands of the highest-quality party supplies for all ages and occasions, Tiki Times is the place to be.

Many people shy away from party supplies because of a perception that party supplies are too expensive. The founder, Aaradhna Codavalli, is a party-loving mom who knows just how hard it can be to throw an amazing bash for your little ones and grown ups too. Not only that, they are also dedicated to making sure your party planning and decoration needs are eco-friendly and reusable.

Speaking about how she got started in the party industry and her passion, Aaradhna, says, “Being a parent myself, I know what it takes to throw a party, to choose the perfect theme, the perfect costumes for the kids, making sure the products are of good quality and so on. So, when my friend and I started the company, we made it our vision to make sure everyone has an accessible and memorable celebration which should be fun and easy on the parents. We’ve scoured the world to source the best party ware and decor to make every event effortlessly awesome and everlastingly memorable.”

The mega-store at Banjara Hills, is India’s largest and most unique, featuring over 500 themes and 12,000 products on display. The store is absolutely inviting and colourful, it showcases party decorations, tableware, balloons, and other accessories, all from popular brands and with expert advice on party planning and decoration. When asked about her view as a woman in business and working on career goals and managing her family, she says “As a woman, I have to wear many hats: a mother, a wife, and a business owner.

I am delighted that I’m getting to fulfill my goal of providing people with the best party supplies and helping them plan memorable events, as long as your work makes you happy and in my case, so many kids and parents, that never stops being exciting. Life should be celebrated and what better way to do it than with a party!” Further adding , “And of course being a woman in business has its challenges, but I believe that if you are truly dedicated and passionate about your goal, you can achieve anything. Of course, a sense of humour also helps in dealing with the challenges along the way!”

