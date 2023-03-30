‘We like to be present in the future’

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bangalore-based band ‘Thermal and a Quarter’ is all set to rock Hyderabad on March 31 at F House. CE talks to Rajeev, Tony and Bruce about their 26-year-long journey, memorable experiences and what to look forward to this Friday

How have these 25 years been?

Rajeev: In 1996, we formed this band, never imagining we would play together for so long. Despite thinking our band wouldn't last after college, we continued playing, even as we started our careers, got married, and had kids. The pandemic was the toughest time for us, as it felt like starting fresh after a break of almost two years, we started writing music again, feeling like we were starting from scratch. It's been over 10 years with this current lineup, but the last year has been amazing.

How has the pandemic brought changes in terms of ideating and songwriting?

Rajeev: During the pandemic itself, we tried to continue to write music by sharing stuff and listening to stuff online. We tried to meet when the lockdown was not there and put together lyrics. A lot of maturity in just valuing what we have, has come after the pandemic, for me personally, if I speak for myself as a drummer. It's much more difficult playing an acoustic drum kit at home and by yourself. Valuing the whole relationship and what it means to meet together and jam with people.

Bruce: I think as far as songwriting goes, the thought process hasn't really changed much. For me, it's still about the same. I just respond to things that I see around, things that I read and watch. The process of creating songs, writing lyrics, making melodies – that really hasn't changed so much. But considering how intensely ‘dislocated’ we were, we did pretty well and came up with an album in just the first six months of the pandemic.

Do you think live performance makes a difference considering the changes that have come up in the way people consume music?

Bruce: Yeah, of course. The standard relationship with art and music that people have now is, I think, considerably different across a general scale than what it was 25-30 years ago. Right now, most people around the world, especially in the urban sphere spend a large amount of time engaging with technology every single day. So technology is also mediating their engagement and relationship with the art that they consume, whether it's visual art or music. While, of course, the live experience of going and watching a concert, a performance, or going to an art gallery, are still things that people do.

Tony: When Thermal started in 1996, it was before the major internet boom. People mostly consumed music through terrestrial radio stations, CDs, and cassettes, as LPs were unaffordable. Going to a gig was a privilege as they didn't happen as often as they do now, and people wanted to hear familiar songs rather than original music.

Thermal, however, was known for its exclusive original music, which made attending their gigs a unique experience. Nowadays, there are many avenues to consume music, including watching gigs streamed on various channels, or on DVDs, websites, or social media, which is also good in a way. However, there's nothing like standing in a room in front of a band making loud noises on stage and being part of that interaction. Despite the many options available, as long as there is live music being performed, there will be people who understand the value and un-replicability of the experience.

What do you have in store for Hyderabad audience for March 31 performance?

Bruce (adding some sass to an otherwise boring conversation): Well, because at the end of the financial year, it's all about new budgets and new everything! (Then getting a tiny bit serious) It's a club gig, at F House, Hyderabad. Club gigs are nice because they are intimate performance spaces. And like what Tony said, the thing about going and watching a live act is that it’s a ‘social-tribal’ thing. The gig we played last week was a very different experience, playing in a stadium with 25,000 people. This will be in a club with maybe a few hundred people, but they're right up in front of you. It’s nice to make those connections, especially when playing your own music and telling your stories and so on.

We will be playing quite a few songs from the album we released in 2020, ‘A World Gone Mad’, as we never really got to play those songs even after two years of releasing the album.

What was the most memorable performance

Bruce: It’s difficult to distil a 26-year history into one thing but I'd have to say, for me personally, the most memorable tour was the one we did 10 years ago at the Edinburgh Fringe. We played in Scotland, the UK, Ireland, and Nepal. It was 60 gigs in two months, across three countries.

Rajeev: Yeah, pretty much the same thing. I think the most memorable ones end up being the ones where we really connect with the audience.

What are your upcoming albums?

Bruce: We are in the process of writing the next album actually. We are about five or six songs down and we have about three more to go. We have finished the writing process and we’ll get into the recording, hopefully soon. Apart from that, there's always one thing that we keep saying, "we just like to be present in the future".

Do you cater to any specific audience? Considering the 'modern urban identity' caught up in the midst of a transformative world?

Rajeev: We've never categorized ourselves as writing for specific kinds of people. Our music uses Western instruments, and we write lyrics based on our own experiences and perspectives, without forcing any Indian elements into it.

We believe that good music transcends language and cultural boundaries and that it's up to the audience to interpret the art and take away what they want from it. We simply strive to be honest with ourselves and put our music out that way, without following trends or targeting specific audiences.

