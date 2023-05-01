HAML MD visits Delhi to study airport metro facilities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The managing director of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), NVS Reddy along with his team visited the Delhi Airport metro on Saturday to review the metro line facilities linked with the airport and its operations.

Delhi airport metro is a 23 km line that includes 16 km underground and 7 km elevated metro stretch with eight stations, connecting Delhi airport with New Delhi railway station and other metro stations. These trains travel at a maximum speed of 95 kmph and an average speed of about 65 kmph and the distance is covered in just 19 minutes.

The facilities and operations related to the transfer of baggage on the airport side which are checked-in at two of the city metro stations: Shivaji Park and New Delhi, and are transferred to the airport, were inspected. The check-in facility on the city side at the New Delhi station was examined.

A unique RFID tag for the smooth movement of the containers from the city metro station to the airport is tracked through the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system. The passengers’ bags are transferred securely and in time from the metro station to the airport, where they are checked in to the respective flights.

The team also visited the maintenance depot and other facilities of the airport metro, apart from the ongoing works of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is developing high-speed rail connectivity to different towns and cities around the National Capital Region. The layouts of depots and stations, maintenance facilities for metro coaches, and property development at the depots, and stations among others were studied.

