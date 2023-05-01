Stay indoors, says Mayor as rain pounds Hyderabad again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy unseasonal rain and strong winds lashed Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana on Sunday night.

Gusty winds of over 30 to 40 kmph caught Hyderabadis unawares after 9.30 pm. Several areas were inundated with rainwater. There were no traffic jams in the city, as it was Sunday. The power supply was disrupted in several areas of the city.

Heavy Rains alert

Please don't step out of homes unless very essential for next couple of hours @CommissionrGHMC @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/O2OTpYeWzK April 30, 2023

Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Begamupet, Ameerpet, Kondapur, Dilsukhnagar, Rajendranagar, Mehadipatnam, Lingampally, Quthbullapur, Jeedimetla and other areas witnessed heavy rains in the city.

The city witnessed heavy downpours for about 20 minutes in the night. Heavy rain continued at some places in Hyderabad late in the night.

Despite class four student Mounika’s death after she was washed away in an open nala on Saturday, several manholes in the city including important places like Khairatabad and other places remained uncovered on Sunday.

Several areas in the State including Parigi and Shadnagar witnessed heavy rain. Medchal, Hanamakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongiri, Suryapet, parts of Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Karimnagar witnessed moderate rains.

Lightning kills shepherd

Traffic went haywire in Parigi and Shadnagar areas when sign boards and trees fell on the roads. A shepherd died as lightning struck him in Suryapet. The weatherman issued a yellow alert for Telangana and predicted thunderstorm, lightning and squall up to May 4.

The prediction for Monday for the State is a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts.

GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal tweeted: “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the city. All emergency teams and officers are on the field & alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, for any rain-related issues and assistance”.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. All emergency teams and officers are on field & alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, for any rain-related issues and assistance. @KTRBRS @Director_EVDM — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) April 30, 2023

GHMC HELP LINES

040-21111111

040-29555500

HYDERABAD: Heavy unseasonal rain and strong winds lashed Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana on Sunday night. Gusty winds of over 30 to 40 kmph caught Hyderabadis unawares after 9.30 pm. Several areas were inundated with rainwater. There were no traffic jams in the city, as it was Sunday. The power supply was disrupted in several areas of the city. Heavy Rains alert Please don't step out of homes unless very essential for next couple of hours @CommissionrGHMC @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/O2OTpYeWzKgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) April 30, 2023 Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Begamupet, Ameerpet, Kondapur, Dilsukhnagar, Rajendranagar, Mehadipatnam, Lingampally, Quthbullapur, Jeedimetla and other areas witnessed heavy rains in the city. The city witnessed heavy downpours for about 20 minutes in the night. Heavy rain continued at some places in Hyderabad late in the night. Despite class four student Mounika’s death after she was washed away in an open nala on Saturday, several manholes in the city including important places like Khairatabad and other places remained uncovered on Sunday. Several areas in the State including Parigi and Shadnagar witnessed heavy rain. Medchal, Hanamakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongiri, Suryapet, parts of Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Karimnagar witnessed moderate rains. Lightning kills shepherd Traffic went haywire in Parigi and Shadnagar areas when sign boards and trees fell on the roads. A shepherd died as lightning struck him in Suryapet. The weatherman issued a yellow alert for Telangana and predicted thunderstorm, lightning and squall up to May 4. The prediction for Monday for the State is a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts. GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal tweeted: “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the city. All emergency teams and officers are on the field & alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, for any rain-related issues and assistance”. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. All emergency teams and officers are on field & alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, for any rain-related issues and assistance. @KTRBRS @Director_EVDM — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) April 30, 2023 GHMC HELP LINES 040-21111111 040-29555500