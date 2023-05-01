Home Cities Hyderabad

Twitterati blames GHMC for Mounika’s death in Hyderabad

Mounika’s tragedy have shocked the residents who expressed their anger over the ‘negligence’ of the civic authorities through social media platforms.

Published: 01st May 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahankali police have registered a case in connection with the death of nine-year-old Mounika in a nala at Kalasiguda in Secunderabad on Saturday morning.

The case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death). Two officials, assistant engineer Tirumalaiah and work inspector (outsourcing) B M Hari Krishna have been suspended for their alleged negligence.

Mounika’s tragedy shocked the residents who expressed their anger over the ‘negligence’ of the civic authorities through social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, several citizens have said that Mounika is not the first victim of ‘dangerous’ manholes on city roads due to the government’s negligence and incompetence.

They have observed that Hyderabadis who pay taxes deserve better living conditions.

Mounika was going to bring a milk packet when she slipped into an uncovered crater in the road in an attempt to save her physically challenged brother who was accompanying her.

Her body was found by the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team in the Nala near Park Lane, Secunderabad. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the girl.

