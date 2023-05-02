All things bridal  

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The name Varun Chakkilam, synonymous with bridal wear, was introduced to the world of creative arts and luxury when he started working for a theater group at the age of 17 which taught him the value of intricacy and craftsmanship in every creation. Having a keen observation of the world around him, he was inspired by aristocracy, luxury and elaborateness in all forms of design. Having completed his foundation at NIFT, and his experience at a multi-designer store, he was sure to make a mark in the fashion industry quickly.

Talking about what made him focus solely on bridal wear, the designer says, “Being part of a bride’s special day is an absolutely amazing feeling and is indescribable beyond words. The intricacy and elegance of the work speaks exuberance and richness of our handcrafted techniques rooted in our culture is synonymous to brides being their vivaciously elegant selves embarking upon the journey of marriage, full of colours and life, with flowing elegance over the lives they are a part of. It is a celebration of femininity and an exclusive moment in their lives.

I remember every single lehenga set I’ve designed, and have named each lehenga after the bride who it was designed for knowing that I’m making one of the most important pieces of clothing in an individual’s life feels so wonderful and I truly feel so honoured with every single bride wearing our creations.” Adding more on what’s in store for this season’s bridal look, he says, “It will definitely be embraced by printed lehengas. They are easy-breezy, lightweight and have been around for quite some time now! These are very much ‘in’ for pre-wedding functions and I suggest brides-to-be definitely consider this one. From floral lehengas to ones with geometric patterns & chevrons, there’s so much you can experiment with.

There will be a lot of tissue- type lehengas observant in the season other than the same, net will not be the first choice this season. Similarly silk and organza will be the choice when it comes to the materials for wedding outfits. Celebrities Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty have been great trendsetters this season for opting a pastel aesthetic to their bridal lehengas which is here to stay for the season. Besides bridal lehengas, outfits focused on bridesmaid looks will be a very evident part of the season where pre-draped ruffled sarees, peplum sets will be a staple among the bridesmaid looks. Viva Magenta has been declared the Pantone colour of the year 2023. This colour is a nuanced blend of red and magenta (quintessential colours in Indian wedding fashion palette), Viva Magenta emerges as a fresh alternative for brides and grooms. Besides this, some iridescent ivory and pastel tones will be trending this season along with classic sindoori reds.”

Varun believes one should not get completely swayed by trends but rather explore on this journey to find their personal style. “With that said comfort and movement are also pointers to keep in mind while dressing up this season, where a mix of hybrid outfits can be done by bridesmaid and brides can be experimental for all pre wedding events as they want to be by either dressing up and dressing down their looks for the occasion Hybrid/ mix match outfits with detachable elements that can help you get good photographs but also have a good time at your own function and can be a lifesaver.

On the bridal wear spectrum there is an existence of both a maximalist bridal look as well as a minimalist, lightweight bridal lehenga. We also can observe full sleeved blouses being opted by brides currently. Sheer fabrics like chiffon, georgette and organza are options for material variations of the season and can be seen across various designers. Going for the traditional necklines of blouses is no more the benchmark but an off-shoulder blouse also stands out and adds the bold touch to the look. Bridal wear in the near future can be a mix of becoming functional in terms of how it can be dressed up/ dressed down by adding/ detaching elements as per comfort and preference,” he concludes.



