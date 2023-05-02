GHMC to prohibit basement excavation during monsoon  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No new excavation of cellars would be allowed in the twin cities from the start till the end of the entire monsoon season. As part of the monsoon preparedness activities in the twin cities, instructions have been issued to the GHMC town planning officials on the excavation of cellars and precautionary measures to be taken in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

They have been asked to inspect each ongoing construction where cellar excavations are in progress and verify the cellar setbacks to be maintained as per the sanctioned plan. In case of an unauthorised cellar construction or under-construction cellar, the safety of the surrounding structures has to be checked by the officials followed by precautionary measures to be implemented. Immediate action should also be taken for the closure of such cellars with the help of Construction and Demolition (C&D) teams and the assistance of the sanitary wing.

At locations where cellar construction is underway, the officials are required to inspect and ensure that standard safety measures such as soil strengthening, construction of retaining walls, barricading around the land, etc., are implemented while also ensuring that there is no water stagnation in the cellars.

In case of non-compliance with an issued notice, action will be initiated to stop further work, and the process to cancel the permission accorded and the license of the builder must be initiated, besides filing a criminal case for negligence.

The officials have been asked to pay special attention to areas where there are sloppy terrains, where chances of landslides are high. Further, the officials have been instructed to check on people residing below the sloppy terrain or adjoining retaining walls so as to take steps to advise them to move towards safer locations.

In case of any hazard or danger, they should be immediately shifted with the help of the police under the guidance of concerned Deputy Municipal Commissioners. Officials would also verify the labour camps provided within the site and check their safety. In case the camp placement is near or next to an under-construction cellar, notices will be issued to the builders to take up required safety measures in shifting the same. Deputy City Planners and Assistant City Planners of all circles have been asked to take immediate action on the above activities and submit a compliance report.

HYDERABAD: No new excavation of cellars would be allowed in the twin cities from the start till the end of the entire monsoon season. As part of the monsoon preparedness activities in the twin cities, instructions have been issued to the GHMC town planning officials on the excavation of cellars and precautionary measures to be taken in the Greater Hyderabad limits. They have been asked to inspect each ongoing construction where cellar excavations are in progress and verify the cellar setbacks to be maintained as per the sanctioned plan. In case of an unauthorised cellar construction or under-construction cellar, the safety of the surrounding structures has to be checked by the officials followed by precautionary measures to be implemented. Immediate action should also be taken for the closure of such cellars with the help of Construction and Demolition (C&D) teams and the assistance of the sanitary wing. At locations where cellar construction is underway, the officials are required to inspect and ensure that standard safety measures such as soil strengthening, construction of retaining walls, barricading around the land, etc., are implemented while also ensuring that there is no water stagnation in the cellars. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In case of non-compliance with an issued notice, action will be initiated to stop further work, and the process to cancel the permission accorded and the license of the builder must be initiated, besides filing a criminal case for negligence. The officials have been asked to pay special attention to areas where there are sloppy terrains, where chances of landslides are high. Further, the officials have been instructed to check on people residing below the sloppy terrain or adjoining retaining walls so as to take steps to advise them to move towards safer locations. In case of any hazard or danger, they should be immediately shifted with the help of the police under the guidance of concerned Deputy Municipal Commissioners. Officials would also verify the labour camps provided within the site and check their safety. In case the camp placement is near or next to an under-construction cellar, notices will be issued to the builders to take up required safety measures in shifting the same. Deputy City Planners and Assistant City Planners of all circles have been asked to take immediate action on the above activities and submit a compliance report.