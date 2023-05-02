It is a matter of dignity

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On March 15, 2023, the Supreme Court of India began hearing petitions in 20 connected cases linked with legalising same-sex marriage in India. The 52 petitioners put forth marriage as a fundamental right and a matter of dignity, arguing that a person should be able to marry another irrespective of their gender or sex. This is a significant and one of the landmark cases in India as it seeks a re-reading of India’s marriage laws. While the personal laws are left alone, the petitioners have sought a more gender-neutral reading of the Special Marriage Act, of 1954.

While termed as ‘same-sex’, the benefits of legalisation of marriage would help members of LGBTQIA+ community at large. “I think the legalisation is very important because unchecking the binaries of the Special Marriage Act helps a lot of people like me who are Non-Binary and Trans, to kind of equaliSe the marriage of both partners, giving them an equal status. It would ensure that SMA is available for all demographic spectrums,” say, Patruni Sastry, a drag artist who identifies as a non-binary, bisexual and is married to a heterosexual cis-woman.

“People perceive me in a manner that invisibilises my sexuality and gender. My videos and performances immediately hint at my sexual life. I am still able to go ahead and marry but just by being bisexual, I have to see a lot of trauma. What would happen if it were a same-sex couple? Neighbours would ask a lot of questions. To ensure that discrimination is not there, an equal status is required. If the law is in the favour of the community, I would be very happy because then I would not have to play my gender card,” they said.

The original petitioner, Supriya Chakraborty, says that asking for the legalisation of marriage is something quite basic and fundamental. “Marriage comes with a bundle of inherited rights. It is about our everyday lives. As of now, we cannot nominate our partner for life and medical insurance, open a joint bank account and ask for tax reductions. If someone asks me if we are married, we cannot say yes because we have nothing on paper to prove it.” “Moreover, it is a point of dignity. I have been living with my partner, Abhay Dang in Hyderabad for more than ten years now. We are the most important person in each other’s lives, we had a wedding in Hyderabad, the first gay wedding in Telangana, but still, I can’t call him my husband,” he added.

According to Supriya, there is a lot of emotional and social waspect associated with being able to register a marriage. “If I introduce Abhay as my partner, most people don’t even understand what kind of partner you are talking about. We are not asking for something fancy, just our basic fundamental right of being treated equally. It is just registration of a marriage which glues our family. We are not asking for a new law. We have approached for a re-reading of SMA. Instead of husband and wife, use a gender-neutral word, ‘spouse’. It would ensure a support system for those whose families are not there for them,” he said, adding that he is quite hopeful and if the judgement is in the favour of the petitioners, it would encourage more people to come out of the closet.

While there are a lot of hopes associated with the awaited judgement, Patruni say, “Post decriminalisation of sexuality, a lot of things have changed. However, there are a lot of things that need to be worked out. Queerness is a humane concept. Being comfortable in society is each person’s right, which is currently under threat for queer people. Half of the ‘gramin grihas’ opened by the government are not being put to use. There is no horizontal reservation for trans people. Even within marriage equality, privileged people with money are able to hire lawyers and extend them in court. The thing is, we are still working in parts, and things need to speed up for queer people now.”

While the petitioners argue for equal status of marriage, the Union government terms it as a matter to be taken up in the Parliament and not judiciary. Moreover, the government is of the view that it represents an ‘urban-elitist view’, to which, the petitioners have argued that a lot of them come from rural backgrounds.

