KGBV teachers upset over cancellation of summer vacation

Published: 02nd May 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Teachers working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) are upset over being directed to attend schools every day during summer vacations and prepare an action plan. Condemning the same, teachers demanded that academic planning be conducted in the first week of June like other schools.

The teachers have been informed verbally to attend the schools, said Mutyala Ravindar, State General Secretary of Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF). Instead of improving the working conditions of the teachers, calling them to the school when the students are not there is a violation of the rights of teachers, who in large numbers are women, he said issuing a statement in this regard.

KGBV teachers are tasked with many additional responsibilities. Routine activities like campaigning for enrollment of female students, daily status of admissions, maintenance of kitchen garden, repairs, staff attendance marking, indentation of textbooks, online classes and updation of all records are being stressful for the teachers. 

Along with granting summer vacations to KGBV teachers, TPTF has demanded the government to release a budget for repairs and regular maintenance of KGBV schools, immediate construction of additional classrooms for KGBVs upgraded to colleges, appointment of additional teaching and non-teaching staff and releasing Senior Officers working in the KGBV from the responsibility of managing the Model School Hostel.

