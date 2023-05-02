NIMS completes 50 kidney transplants in four months under Aarogyasri 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science achieved a significant milestone by completing 50 successful kidney transplant surgeries in the past four months under the Aarogyasri scheme. A statement released in this regard by the Health department said that the achievement was possible due to the support of the government which provides free treatment worth Rs 15 lakh per patient.

NIMS has performed 862 kidney transplants since the formation of the State, making it 100 operations per year. The hospital performed 93 kidney transplant surgeries in 2022.

The recent success of completing 50 kidney transplant surgeries in just four months is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the doctors, the statement said. The NIMS Urology team, led by Dr Rahul Devaraj, Professor and Head of the Department, Anesthesia and Nephrology teams were instrumental in achieving this milestone.

Health Minister T Harish Rao congratulated the NIMS doctors who performed the kidney transplant surgeries, calling it a “feat that is rare to witness even in corporate hospitals.” He praised the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for making expensive medical treatment available to the poor.

Telangana is currently leading the country in organ donations, and the government is encouraging more organ donations to provide a better quality of life to those patients waiting to enrol in the Jeevan Dan programme. Soon, a transplant centre worth Rs 35 crore will be set up in Gandhi Hospital. Services will be expanded once it is operational.

HYDERABAD: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science achieved a significant milestone by completing 50 successful kidney transplant surgeries in the past four months under the Aarogyasri scheme. A statement released in this regard by the Health department said that the achievement was possible due to the support of the government which provides free treatment worth Rs 15 lakh per patient. NIMS has performed 862 kidney transplants since the formation of the State, making it 100 operations per year. The hospital performed 93 kidney transplant surgeries in 2022. The recent success of completing 50 kidney transplant surgeries in just four months is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the doctors, the statement said. The NIMS Urology team, led by Dr Rahul Devaraj, Professor and Head of the Department, Anesthesia and Nephrology teams were instrumental in achieving this milestone. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Health Minister T Harish Rao congratulated the NIMS doctors who performed the kidney transplant surgeries, calling it a “feat that is rare to witness even in corporate hospitals.” He praised the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for making expensive medical treatment available to the poor. Telangana is currently leading the country in organ donations, and the government is encouraging more organ donations to provide a better quality of life to those patients waiting to enrol in the Jeevan Dan programme. Soon, a transplant centre worth Rs 35 crore will be set up in Gandhi Hospital. Services will be expanded once it is operational.