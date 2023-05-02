NITI Aayog lauds Telangana govt’s Palle Prakruthi Vanam 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Niti Aayog appreciated the State government’s flagship programme Palle Prakruthi Vanam (nature park in villages). A report by Niti Aayog titled ‘Best Practices in Social Sector: A Compendium’, said, “These Palle Prakruthi Vanam with dense plantations are home to several birds, insects and butterflies. An entire ecosystem has been created in a span of one year, improving the gene pool of local flora and fauna”. The report also noted that there is more carbon fixation per unit area, with an increase in soil carbon storage due to dense plantations at close spacing. Rainwater is trapped in the plot, with no scope for runoff because of the crown, closer escapement and root network system. There is no rain splash erosion and runoff. This improves the moisture regime and groundwater in the area. This is a better bio-harvesting structure compared to the traditional check dams and percolation tanks, the report lauded the government.

The report highlighted 75 best practices of the government and included the Telangana State Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) for Commercial Buildings. The report stated that under the initiative, around 430 commercial buildings have been certified as ECBC compliant.

“They have a cumulative built-up area of 13.12 lakh square meters, and it is estimated to have saved energy of 336 MkWh per annum. This initiative also received the National Energy Conservation Award, 2020 from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) is supporting Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) through the ECBC cell in smooth implementation of ECBC in the entire State. Further, the mandatory provisions of ECBC are incorporated in the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019. This makes Telangana the first State in India to do so,” the report said.

Telangana ku Haritha Haram is a flagship programme of the State, with the main objective of increasing the green cover from 24% to 33%. Under this programme, an initiative has been taken up for the creation of village nature parks in 19,472 gram panchayats and habitations across 32 districts of the State.

These nature parks are based on the Miyawaki planting model, which has been suitably adopted in the State as the Yadadri model of plantation. The programme strives to create mini forests with locally available native plant species. It serves as a good example of convergence of rural development department and the forest department. The programme is carried under the ambit of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), with technical help from the forest department.

The Telangana government is also planning for Bruhat Prakruthi Vanam (BPV), which is a dense forest-type plantation but in an area of 5-10 acres. It is to be planned in every mandal across the state. It is proposed to take up 2725 BPVs in 545 mandals of Telangana at five BPVs per mandal.

