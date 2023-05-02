Rain continues to lash Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was no respite for citizens from rains in Hyderabad as several parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday with skies being covered with clouds for most of the day.

Qutbullapur recorded the highest rainfall in the city with 3 cm, followed by Bandlaguda with 2.9 cm, whereas, Uppal, Jeedimetla and Malkajgiri recorded 2.8 cm of rainfall. Many areas were waterlogged and according to GHMC, it received 288 complaints about water stagnation and 60 complaints about trees falling and they had attended all of them.

During the last 24 hours, Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri witnessed very heavy rains, while districts like Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Gadwal, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jagtial and Mahabubabad recorded heavy rainfall. Among all parts of the State, Devaruppula in Jangaon registered the highest rainfall of 12.3 cm and in Hyderabad, Shaikpet had a rainfall of 10 cm.

As per the weather forecast, more rainfall is expected this month. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD: There was no respite for citizens from rains in Hyderabad as several parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday with skies being covered with clouds for most of the day. Qutbullapur recorded the highest rainfall in the city with 3 cm, followed by Bandlaguda with 2.9 cm, whereas, Uppal, Jeedimetla and Malkajgiri recorded 2.8 cm of rainfall. Many areas were waterlogged and according to GHMC, it received 288 complaints about water stagnation and 60 complaints about trees falling and they had attended all of them. During the last 24 hours, Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri witnessed very heavy rains, while districts like Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Gadwal, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jagtial and Mahabubabad recorded heavy rainfall. Among all parts of the State, Devaruppula in Jangaon registered the highest rainfall of 12.3 cm and in Hyderabad, Shaikpet had a rainfall of 10 cm. As per the weather forecast, more rainfall is expected this month. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });