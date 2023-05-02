Talasani hands over Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to Mounika’s family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday handed over a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia cheque to the family members of nine-year-old Mounika, who passed away after being washed away in a stormwater drain (SWD) in Kalasiguda on Saturday, at their residence. He consoled the parents, Srinivas and Renuka, and expressed his grief and deep sorrow over the incident.

The State government had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance for the family. Srinivas Yadav said that the death of the child was unfortunate and assured the family of support from the State government. “The death of an innocent child, who does not know anything, has deeply affected everyone,” he remarked.

The minister also mentioned that a lot of projects have been undertaken in the city to address the issue of urban flooding.

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday handed over a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia cheque to the family members of nine-year-old Mounika, who passed away after being washed away in a stormwater drain (SWD) in Kalasiguda on Saturday, at their residence. He consoled the parents, Srinivas and Renuka, and expressed his grief and deep sorrow over the incident. The State government had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance for the family. Srinivas Yadav said that the death of the child was unfortunate and assured the family of support from the State government. “The death of an innocent child, who does not know anything, has deeply affected everyone,” he remarked. The minister also mentioned that a lot of projects have been undertaken in the city to address the issue of urban flooding.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });