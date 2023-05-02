Home Cities Hyderabad

TSCHE to conduct PG entrance test in June

The last date for submission of the application is June 11, without late fee.

Published: 02nd May 2023

Exams
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Monday said that the State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test would be held in the last week of June.

Online registration will commence on May 12. The last date for submission of the application is June 11, without late fee. The candidates can submit applications till June 18 and June 20 with a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 respectively.  

The candidates who have passed or appeared for the last year’s degree examination can apply for the TSCPGE for admissions to various postgraduate, PG Diploma course and five-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities, constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.  The test will be conducted online through Computer Based Test (CBT).

