Water kingdom comes to Hyderabad

This summer, Hyderabad geared up for a unique experience, for the first time in the city, as the underwater tunnel aqua exhibition makes its way.

By Sumanjali Mummana
HYDERABAD:  This summer, Hyderabad geared up for a unique experience, for the first time in the city, as the underwater tunnel aqua exhibition makes its way. Giving a 180-degree view of the vivid marine life with around 500 varieties of fishes procured from Singapore, Malaysia and Kerala — its a sight to behold near Balanagar Metro station, Kukatpally.

The various kinds of fish include starfish, angelfish, clownfish, sea horses, wrasses, eels, boxfish, and other rare species. The most expensive fish at the underwater r tunnel aquarium is the Arapaima, which cost `6 lakh each and weighs 60 kg. Aside from the aquarium, the expo also has a handloom display with products from local craftsmen and amusement attractions, plus a number of rides featuring a 360 degrees thrill ride. The exhibition will be open for the next 60 days for a cost of `150 per person.

The exhibition is popular with both children and adults, who are delighted to witness aquatic species that they normally only see on television. The expo’s manager noted that the tunnels and tanks took six months to build and that minimal temperatures are maintained to ensure the life of the fish. After successfully displaying these portable underwater tunnels in Visakhapatnam, the organisers, Rajasekhar Reddy, Bharat Reddy, and Suri Babu, aim to exhibit them in other cities with it being a hit in Hyderabad in the first week of opening itself.

“Our kids of course are very excited to be here but so are we. It’s something that has never happened in the city before so it is certainly an attraction. The collection of fishes and specially the underwater aqua part of the walk about is a great idea, it’s not possible to see aqua life in Hyderabad much in this way, so here it gives us something new for us to do as a family for the weekend, and the rides inside the exhibition are definitely something we always look out for. Seeing so much crowd even on a weekday shows what a hit the idea is,” says a member of a family who came to the city from the district to witness the spectacle.

Fish tales
The various kinds of fish include starfish, angelfish, clownfish, sea horses, wrasses, eels, boxfish, and other rare species. The most expensive fish at the underwater tunnel aquarium is the Arapaima, which cost `6 lakh each and weighs 60 kg

