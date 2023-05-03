41K apply for 5.2K nurse vacancies in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 40,936 candidates have applied for 5,204 staff nurse vacancies by the Telangana government. State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday announced that the examination will be conducted through computer-based test (CBT) mode soon.

In a review meeting, Harish directed high-level officials from the health department to ensure the entire recruitment is being conducted in a transparent and robust manner. Apart from Hyderabad, examination centres will be set up in Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam as well. The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) December last year released a notification for the recruitment of staff nurses in various departments.

As many as 3,823 vacancies are available with the Director of Medical Education and Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, whereas 757 vacancies are in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), 81 in MNJ Cancer Hospital, eight in the Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare, 127 in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, 197 staff nurses in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, 74 in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and 13 in Telangana Residential Educational Institutional Society.

