55 trees between Hitec City and KPHB felled by GHMC

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 55 trees along the road from Hitec City to KPHB were felled by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for road widening purposes. Sources said the trees were chopped down without securing permission from the Tree Protection Committee (TPC).

The Forest Department seized the vehicles carrying the trunks and booked cases against the offenders.

While residents raised a hue and cry over the chopping of the trees stating that they were providing much-needed oxygen and shade to the people passing through the stretch.

Instead of translocating them, they chopped the trees along the road from Hitec City flyover to Yashoda Hospital in the name of road widening, residents said. 

Environmental activist Vinay Vangala said, “On one side, the government is talking about Haritha Haram but on the other side, the felling of trees is going on. If the administration was unable to translocate the trees, they should have taken approvals from the TPC to translocate them with the help of NGOs.”

