Breathe free

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: World Asthma Day is an occasion to increase awareness about asthma and to help those who suffer from this chronic respiratory condition. Global Initiative for Asthma ( GINA), a World Health Organisation (WHO) collaborative body, decides and changes the theme of World Asthma Day every year to reflect current issues and challenges related to this condition.

Dr Kishan Srikanth Juvva, Consultant Clinical and Interventional Pulmonologist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, says, “The majority of the burden of asthma morbidity and mortality occurs in low and middle-income countries. This year’s theme aims to reduce the burden by encouraging healthcare leaders to ensure the availability of and access to effective, quality-assured medications.

The ‘Asthma Care for All’ message promotes the development and implementation of effective asthma management programs in all resource countries. People who have Atopy (predisposition to get allergic diseases), family history of asthma, smoking during pregnancy, vitamin D deficiency, exposure to allergens and pollution and who are working in chemical factories are at risk of getting asthma,” says Dr Kishan.

Asthma attacks, or worsening of asthma symptoms, can occur after exposure to factors known as triggers. Not all patients with asthma have the same triggers. “One of the best ways to identify asthma triggers is to pay careful attention to the pattern of asthma symptoms,” says Dr Kishan.

Triggers include

A) Indoor allergens: Dust mites, mold, animal danders (skin, fur, feathers, saliva), cockroaches

B) Outdoor allergens: Cigarette smoke and ashes, aerosol sprays and perfumes, gas stoves, fireplace smoke, cooking odours, air pollution, car exhaust, and gas fumes.

C) Physical activity

D) Climate

Severity of asthma in children as compared to adults

When exposed to specific triggers, the airways and lungs of children with asthma readily swell up in inflammation. Pollen exposure and respiratory illnesses like the common cold are examples of such triggers. Inconvenient daily symptoms from childhood asthma might prevent children from participating in play, sports, school, or sleeping. Uncontrolled asthma in some kids can lead to potentially fatal asthma attacks. Although childhood asthma is not a different illness from adult asthma, children have special difficulties. The disorder is a major contributor to trips to the ER, hospital stays, and lost school days.

Childhood asthma also might cause

■ Difficulty falling asleep because of coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath.

■ Wheezing or coughing fits that worsen with a cold or the flu.

■ After a respiratory infection, delayed recovery or bronchitis.

■ Delayed recovery or bronchitis after a respiratory infection.

■ Trouble breathing that hampers play or exercise.

■ Fatigue, which may be caused by inadequate sleep.

“The signs and symptoms of asthma can change over time and differ from child to child. One symptom, such as a persistent cough or chest congestion, may be all that your child has.

It might be challenging to determine whether asthma is the root of your child’s symptoms. Wheezing and other asthma-like symptoms can be caused by infectious bronchitis or another respiratory problem. If you have reason to believe your child has asthma, take them to the doctor. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and even stop asthma attacks,” says Dr Srinivas Midivelly, Consultant Paediatrician, at Yashoda Hospitals.

You should schedule a visit with your child’s doctor if you see

■ Coughing that is constant, is intermittent or seems linked to physical activity.

■ When your child exhales, they may wheeze or whistle.

■ Shortness of breath or rapid breathing.

■ Complaints of chest tightness.

■ Repeated episodes of suspected bronchitis or pneumonia.

■ Children with asthma may express things like “My chest feels funny” or “I’m always coughing.”

■ Strong emotional reactions, such as crying, laughing, or yelling, as well as stress, can cause coughing or wheezing.



HYDERABAD: World Asthma Day is an occasion to increase awareness about asthma and to help those who suffer from this chronic respiratory condition. Global Initiative for Asthma ( GINA), a World Health Organisation (WHO) collaborative body, decides and changes the theme of World Asthma Day every year to reflect current issues and challenges related to this condition. Dr Kishan Srikanth Juvva, Consultant Clinical and Interventional Pulmonologist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, says, “The majority of the burden of asthma morbidity and mortality occurs in low and middle-income countries. This year’s theme aims to reduce the burden by encouraging healthcare leaders to ensure the availability of and access to effective, quality-assured medications. The ‘Asthma Care for All’ message promotes the development and implementation of effective asthma management programs in all resource countries. People who have Atopy (predisposition to get allergic diseases), family history of asthma, smoking during pregnancy, vitamin D deficiency, exposure to allergens and pollution and who are working in chemical factories are at risk of getting asthma,” says Dr Kishan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asthma attacks, or worsening of asthma symptoms, can occur after exposure to factors known as triggers. Not all patients with asthma have the same triggers. “One of the best ways to identify asthma triggers is to pay careful attention to the pattern of asthma symptoms,” says Dr Kishan. Triggers include A) Indoor allergens: Dust mites, mold, animal danders (skin, fur, feathers, saliva), cockroaches B) Outdoor allergens: Cigarette smoke and ashes, aerosol sprays and perfumes, gas stoves, fireplace smoke, cooking odours, air pollution, car exhaust, and gas fumes. C) Physical activity D) Climate Severity of asthma in children as compared to adults When exposed to specific triggers, the airways and lungs of children with asthma readily swell up in inflammation. Pollen exposure and respiratory illnesses like the common cold are examples of such triggers. Inconvenient daily symptoms from childhood asthma might prevent children from participating in play, sports, school, or sleeping. Uncontrolled asthma in some kids can lead to potentially fatal asthma attacks. Although childhood asthma is not a different illness from adult asthma, children have special difficulties. The disorder is a major contributor to trips to the ER, hospital stays, and lost school days. Childhood asthma also might cause ■ Difficulty falling asleep because of coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath. ■ Wheezing or coughing fits that worsen with a cold or the flu. ■ After a respiratory infection, delayed recovery or bronchitis. ■ Delayed recovery or bronchitis after a respiratory infection. ■ Trouble breathing that hampers play or exercise. ■ Fatigue, which may be caused by inadequate sleep. “The signs and symptoms of asthma can change over time and differ from child to child. One symptom, such as a persistent cough or chest congestion, may be all that your child has. It might be challenging to determine whether asthma is the root of your child’s symptoms. Wheezing and other asthma-like symptoms can be caused by infectious bronchitis or another respiratory problem. If you have reason to believe your child has asthma, take them to the doctor. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and even stop asthma attacks,” says Dr Srinivas Midivelly, Consultant Paediatrician, at Yashoda Hospitals. You should schedule a visit with your child’s doctor if you see ■ Coughing that is constant, is intermittent or seems linked to physical activity. ■ When your child exhales, they may wheeze or whistle. ■ Shortness of breath or rapid breathing. ■ Complaints of chest tightness. ■ Repeated episodes of suspected bronchitis or pneumonia. ■ Children with asthma may express things like “My chest feels funny” or “I’m always coughing.” ■ Strong emotional reactions, such as crying, laughing, or yelling, as well as stress, can cause coughing or wheezing.