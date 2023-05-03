Home Cities Hyderabad

Casino organiser Chikoti, 82 others get bail; Rs 10K fine imposed 

He also said the organisers assured him that hosting and participating in the tournament is legal in the country.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A local court in Thailand granted bail to casino organiser Chikoti Praveen and 82 others, most of whom belong to Telugu states, who were arrested for organising and participating in poker games in Pattaya city. 

According to sources, the court imposed a fine of 4500 Thai Baht (Rs 10,777) on each of the accused. Sources said they have paid the fine, after which the court ordered the police to release their passports. Most of them are likely to reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night or on Wednesday. 

On Monday, the Pattaya police had raided a hotel where Praveen, along with Medak  District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman Devender Reddy and other alleged organisers were arrested. Praveen is already being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly laundering money by organising casino games in Bali and Nepal.

Speaking to the media, Praveen said he wasn’t involved in organising poker games in Thailand and was unaware of the legality of such games in the country. He said he visited Thailand based on an invitation he received from one Seeta and Dev who invited him to take part in a four-day poker tournament they would be organising. He also said the organisers assured him that hosting and participating in the tournament is legal in the country.

