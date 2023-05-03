Dazzle defenders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer is in Hyderabad — unyielding sun, conjoined with the pervasive dust and humidity, calls for a proper eyewear resolution. To find out more, CE speaks with optician Kamal Maithy, who aids individuals in selecting sunglasses as recommended by ophthalmologists and guides with his expertise at Titan eyewear in the city.

Blue Light Blocking Lenses: Blue Light Blocking Lenses: With the advent of the digital age, we are increasingly exposed to blue light emanating from electronic devices. Blue light-blocking lenses can abate digital eye strain, fostering overall ocular well-being even in a harsh summer.

Photochromic Lenses: These pioneering lenses modify their shade in reaction to the force of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, growing darker with the increasing intensity of sun. This affords the wearer enhanced protection from harmful UV rays, a veritable boon in a sun-drenched, desert environment.

Wraparound Sunglasses: The distinctive design of wraparound sunglasses provides more than mere aesthetic appeal. Their extended coverage shields the eyes from peripheral sunlight, wind, and dust, all of which are omnipresent in a desert landscape. This additional protection reduces the likelihood of dry eye syndrome and other ocular irritations.

Polarised Lenses: These cleverly crafted lenses are designed to reduce the deleterious effects of glare, a common occurrence in the blinding late and early afternoon scene of Hyderabad. Polarised lenses alleviate ocular strain, shielding the wearer from potential migraines and discomfort.

