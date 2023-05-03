Home Cities Hyderabad

Dazzle defenders

Sunglasses have health advantages ranging from the mitigation of ocular strain and migraine prevention to the reduction of dry eye syndrome and protection from harmful UV radiation

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

sunglasses

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Summer is in Hyderabad — unyielding sun, conjoined with the pervasive dust and humidity, calls for a proper eyewear resolution. To find out more, CE speaks with optician Kamal Maithy, who aids individuals in selecting sunglasses as recommended by ophthalmologists and guides with his expertise at Titan eyewear in the city. 

Blue Light Blocking Lenses: Blue Light Blocking Lenses: With the advent of the digital age, we are increasingly exposed to blue light emanating from electronic devices. Blue light-blocking lenses can abate digital eye strain, fostering overall ocular well-being even in a harsh summer.

Photochromic Lenses: These pioneering lenses modify their shade in reaction to the force of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, growing darker with the increasing intensity of sun. This affords the wearer enhanced protection from harmful UV rays, a veritable boon in a sun-drenched, desert environment.

Wraparound Sunglasses: The distinctive design of wraparound sunglasses provides more than mere aesthetic appeal. Their extended coverage shields the eyes from peripheral sunlight, wind, and dust, all of which are omnipresent in a desert landscape. This additional protection reduces the likelihood of dry eye syndrome and other ocular irritations.

Polarised Lenses:  These cleverly crafted lenses are designed to reduce the deleterious effects of glare, a common occurrence in the blinding late and early afternoon scene of Hyderabad. Polarised lenses alleviate ocular strain, shielding the wearer from potential migraines and discomfort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
  Summer Kamal Maithy
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp