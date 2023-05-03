Home Cities Hyderabad

Entry to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad to cost more

The Governing Council also discussed plans to make the park and other zoos in the State more attractive to visitors by including eco-friendly programmes.

Visitors at the Nehru Zoological Park after it reopened for the first time after the lockdown was lifted, in Hyderabad on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Visitors at the Nehru Zoological Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), which has completed sixty years of existence, is going to undergo a major renovation. In view of the increased cost of maintenance, there will be a nominal increase in the entry fee to the park. From now on, the fee for adults will be Rs 70 on weekdays and Rs 80 on holidays, while the fee for children will be Rs 45 on weekdays and Rs 55 on holidays.

Zoos And Parks Authority Of Telangana (ZAPAT), Governing Council meeting was held at Aranya Bhavan under the chairmanship of Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday.  Further, the Governing Council decided to develop it on an international level.  

The Governing Council also discussed plans to make the park and other zoos in the State more attractive to visitors by including eco-friendly programmes.

Nehru Zoological Park
