Home Cities Hyderabad

Matrimonial metamorphosis

Today’s pre-wedding glow comes from a strict diet of air, water, and the prize is a lifetime of matrimonial bliss

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Obesity, diet

Express illustration used for representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “It’s all about the photoshoot,” cynics say, indistinct chatters at weddings. It’s surely more than just that. Vankat Subbaiah, a psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, says, “The glow that was a result of happiness is now dependent on external appearance, thanks to social media. Weddings have become a big deal. It’s not just economic pressure, but the pressure of looking good, slim, and perfect.”

He further adds, “Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat have become an integral part of Indian weddings. Couples and guests sharing photos and videos of the events have led to a competition for attention, with individuals feeling the need to look their best in these posts. Most are going for crash diets, some only relying on supplements, air, and water to lose weight, while some undergo surgery to grow facial and scalp hair.”

Nandini*, name changed a 28-year-old IT employee, decided to lose weight quickly before her wedding last year. She chose a crash diet that promised significant weight loss within two weeks. It involved sweating equipment, supplements, and medication. Although she lost weight, she also experienced extreme irritability, mood swings, and fatigue.

Her obsession with losing weight led her to become socially withdrawn, and she eventually developed an unhealthy relationship with food. After the wedding, she gained back all the weight she had lost, plus a few extra kilos, which further affected her mental health, says nutritionist Dr H Gayatri, who works at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda. She added, “Diets are healthy, but diets that promise weight loss or gain within eight weeks or less cannot be trusted.”

“Atkins, Keto, and Intermittent Fasting do work in three months or so, but only when guided by professionals,” said Dr Gayatri. When asked when to stop, the nutritionist added, “The severe restrictions placed on food intake during a crash diet can lead to heightened anxiety and stress. Individuals may worry about not being able to stick to the diet, regain the lost weight, or experience feelings of guilt when they inevitably give in to cravings. That’s when they quit or see a professional for guidance.”

Many individuals before weddings feel self-conscious about their appearance. They may worry about being judged by others, which can cause stress and negatively impact their motivation and self-esteem. “The key here is understanding that no crash workout will help get lean within weeks. The right balance of nutrition and workout, based on the body type and needs, will help in months, but never in weeks,” says Venkatesh, a vegan bodybuilder and coach.

“On average, two hours of rigorous workout will help burn 600-800 calories, which can lead to weight loss if the consumption is reduced by 600-800 calories a day, close to around 100-120 grams a day, which means no less than a kg a week,” the coach said. Some people feel pressured to achieve an ideal body image or reach specific fitness goals. This pressure can lead to an unhealthy obsession with exercise and the development of a negative self-image if the desired outcomes are not met, he added.

Atkins, Keto, and Intermittent Fasting do work in three months or so, but only when guided by professionals

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
weddings photoshoot DIET
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp