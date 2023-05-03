Home Cities Hyderabad

Why ORR contract is given to a defaulter?: BJP MLA

With the new contract, the same company will be required to pay Rs 67 lakh per day for 30 years.

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday asked why the State government gave the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll collection contract to IRB Infra and Developers Limited, which was declared a defaulter in 2017 by the HMDA, and that too for 30 years at a low price of Rs 7,380 crore. 

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, Raghunandan questioned why the HMDA had not set a base price for the tender, which was bid by four companies, and why the HMDA issued a press release inviting IRB Infra, the highest bidder to get into an agreement.

 He claimed that in the month of April, the average toll tax collection per day was around Rs 1.85 crore, which meant that there was a monthly revenue of Rs 60 crore, and an annual revenue of Rs 720 crore which could come to the State government from toll tax revenues. 

“In 2017, because IRB Infra couldn’t pay the State government Rs 87 lakh per day, the reason why it was declared as a defaulter and Rs 10 crore out of its Rs 25 crore deposit was withheld. With the new contract, the same company will be required to pay Rs 67 lakh per day for 30 years. That means it will still earn Rs  1.25 crore per day,” he said.

Comments

