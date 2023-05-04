Chilly treats 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per IMD predictions for weather in 2023, the temperature will be soaring high due to the El-nino effect. It is essential to keep yourself hydrated at all times, and without a doubt, enjoy the weather in all its glory with frosty treats with a fruity twist.

“The word ‘summer’ is associated with many hot, humidity and time for treats to refresh and cool down. For most people, summer reignites the memories of childhood- like summer vacations, evening cycling and eating chuski with friends among other things. Summer brings with it the most cherished fruits of the season- watermelon, mangoes and grapes. This also creates room to make treats with a chilling twist,” says Ravi Kabra, Founder of Skippi Ice Pops Let’s delve a little deeper into these treats:

Fruit Ice Pops: The popular summer specialty is Fruit Ice pops. The pops are easy to make, refreshing and will give you the treat of flavour with a hint of fruit. The fruity pops also connect your childhood by rekindling simpler times by sharing it with your loved ones as well as the introduction of EV bikes to keep the pops frozen, similarly like the kulfi wala ringing the bells, is nothing short of nostalgia.

Slushies: Slushies are essentially a mixture of fruit syrup and crushed ice. It goes without saying that summer screams cold beverages. One could also opt for non-alcoholic slushies. It has diverse flavours like peach, strawberry and mango.

FroYo Bites: FroYo or frozen yogurt is a healthier alternative to ice cream. FroYo bites are taking it a step ahead by making them a snack. Just add the fruit of your choice, honey, granola, and Greek yogurt to a bowl, mix it up and freeze! Simple and easy FroYo bites are ready to munch. They’re a great option for breakfast or packed to be eaten later.

Custard: Custard is traditionally an English dessert made out of sweetened milk and fruits that can be added as toppings. Over the years, we have made it unique in India by introducing readymade custard powder, adding local fruits and making it universally liked. The allowance of batch quantities of this dessert is a bonus one cannot deny is an advantage.

Fruit cones: Another well-liked summer dessert is fruit cones. They are essentially cones filled with fresh fruits. A fun twist to the traditional way of eating fruits and in addition to the toppings comprises whipped cream, choco chips, and caramel syrup. These blends of different flavours together give it a unique taste while keeping the fruit flavour subtle yet evident.

These fruity desserts are easy to try for someone new to making desserts whilst keeping the health factor in check. According to the WHO study, adults need 5 servings of fruits every day. These desserts will take you one step ahead to reach your goal of fruit intake as well as keep you cool, hydrated and high on energy this summer.

