Home Cities Hyderabad

Fuel sales soar to record levels in Hyderabad

On average, there is a daily sale of 3000KL of fuel in Hyderabad and surrounding areas

Published: 04th May 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Fuel

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With traffic being at pre-pandemic levels in the city, the fuel market has made a record in sales as it is almost 20 per cent higher than its previous best in 2019. According to Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association (TPDA), on average, there is a sale of 3,000KL of fuel from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri on a daily basis. Before the pandemic, when the sales were at their peak, 2,500KL of fuel was being sold every day, cumulatively, in these regions.

There are around 3,000 fuel outlets in Telangana including 500 fuel outlets of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Essar, Reliance and Shell within the city limits.

“Both sales and the number of outlets have increased. We expect the sales to go up in the coming days as more vehicles are plying on roads on a daily basis,” said Vinay Kumar, TPDA founder and general secretary.

At present, the price of one litre of petrol is Rs 109.69 per litre and diesel is priced around Rs 97.82, per litre. Since last May, fuel prices have not changed much. On May 21, 2022, a litre of petrol cost Rs 119.49, the highest so far. Domestic diesel prices fluctuate based on the price of crude oil in the international market.

Commission hike demanded

On the other hand, dealers complain that despite the rise in fuel sales and increase in the number of fuel outlets, their commission has remained the same. They receive a commission of Rs 3.42 per litre of petrol and Rs 2.18 for one litre of diesel.

“Dealers are not happy with their commission. As per the ongoing trend, the commission should be increased by one rupee per litre. Those who are running fuel outlets in rural areas are hardly making a profit of Rs 20,000 per month,” said Rajeev Amaram, Joint Secretary, Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association Fuel
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp