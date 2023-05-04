Home Cities Hyderabad

Guarding future rails

However, recent proposals by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) could signal a new era for the city’s active mobility.

Published: 04th May 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Outer Ring Road

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed 21-kilometre cycling track on the Outer Ring Road, a bold move that could change the face of urban commuting in the city, is just the beginning. Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, shares with CE how many more such policies can be implemented to make Hyderabad actively mobile

In the past, attempts to ensure the safety of cyclists at KBR Park have been met with limited success. A faint, near-invisible line marked the cycling lane, but with Hyderabad motorists’ renowned adherence to traffic rules, the strategy fell short of expectations.

However, recent proposals by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) could signal a new era for the city’s active mobility. The proposed 21-kilometre cycling track on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) aims to protect cyclists from the sun and traffic, while enabling the government to prioritize pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and accessible cycling routes. The benefits of such an initiative are numerous, including reduced traffic congestion, improved air quality, and enhanced public health.

“One can only imagine the surprise and disbelief that must have overcome the officials as they witnessed their foolproof plan leaving them to wonder how their delicate, minimalist solution could benefit the city, with a sustainable future,” says Santhana Selvan, who believes that embracing Active Mobility principles not only enhances the quality of life for Hyderabadis.

Selvan suggests that adding a dedicated bus lane could help avoid buses getting stuck in traffic jams and urges policy-level decisions to increase the number of buses from 3,000 to at least 10,000.

“Encouraging the use of public transportation in conjunction with active mobility options, such as cycling or walking to and from transit stops, can help to create a more sustainable and efficient urban transportation system,” he said.

Moreover, Selvan recommends that footpaths should also be guarded with rails to ensure the safety of pedestrians. The combination of these initiatives would foster a comprehensive approach to active mobility in Hyderabad, making the city a model for others to follow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Outer Ring Road
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp