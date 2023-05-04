Guarding future rails

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed 21-kilometre cycling track on the Outer Ring Road, a bold move that could change the face of urban commuting in the city, is just the beginning. Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, shares with CE how many more such policies can be implemented to make Hyderabad actively mobile

In the past, attempts to ensure the safety of cyclists at KBR Park have been met with limited success. A faint, near-invisible line marked the cycling lane, but with Hyderabad motorists’ renowned adherence to traffic rules, the strategy fell short of expectations.

However, recent proposals by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) could signal a new era for the city’s active mobility. The proposed 21-kilometre cycling track on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) aims to protect cyclists from the sun and traffic, while enabling the government to prioritize pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and accessible cycling routes. The benefits of such an initiative are numerous, including reduced traffic congestion, improved air quality, and enhanced public health.

“One can only imagine the surprise and disbelief that must have overcome the officials as they witnessed their foolproof plan leaving them to wonder how their delicate, minimalist solution could benefit the city, with a sustainable future,” says Santhana Selvan, who believes that embracing Active Mobility principles not only enhances the quality of life for Hyderabadis.

Selvan suggests that adding a dedicated bus lane could help avoid buses getting stuck in traffic jams and urges policy-level decisions to increase the number of buses from 3,000 to at least 10,000.

“Encouraging the use of public transportation in conjunction with active mobility options, such as cycling or walking to and from transit stops, can help to create a more sustainable and efficient urban transportation system,” he said.

Moreover, Selvan recommends that footpaths should also be guarded with rails to ensure the safety of pedestrians. The combination of these initiatives would foster a comprehensive approach to active mobility in Hyderabad, making the city a model for others to follow.

