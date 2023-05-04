Mayor watches on as officials walk out of GHMC meet

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: You may have heard of opposition party leaders boycotting Parliament, Assembly or even council meetings but not government officials resorting to such protests.

However, on Wednesday, such a rare phenomenon became a reality during the council meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Senior officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and GHMC boycotted the meeting by walking out in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators for barging into HMWS&SB offices and dumping silt a day earlier.

The council meeting lasted for about 20 minutes as it was adjourned abruptly amidst pandemonium. BJP corporators remained in the hall till evening before they were evicted by the police and shifted to the Saifabad police station.

Corporators belonging to the BJP and Congress criticised Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi for ‘utterly failing in performing her duties’ and allowing officials to walk out of the meeting without the permission of the Chair. The opposition members claimed that she lacked the patience to run the council and demanded her immediate resignation.

The previous council meetings too flopped as no concrete issues relating to the people were discussed except for wasting time, they said. BJP corporators who came to Council hall wearing black dresses wanted the Mayor to take up the issues pertaining to people such as sanitation, water pollution, desilting of SWD and nalas, mosquito problems, increasing fire accident cases, road repairs and other civic issues.

“We feel ashamed of ourselves and embarrassed as civic issues remain unsolved. We want the Mayor to facilitate discussions on them,” BJP Floor Leader Shankar Yadav said.

The corporators protested against the neglect of the drainage systems, the removal of silt from the drains and nalas, and a lack of a monsoon action plan. Though the outcome of the meeting was nil, a few lakhs of rupees of public money has gone down the drain for holding the meeting and arranging lunch for a few hundred people.

As no allocations are made in the recent State Budget for the development of divisions of GHMC, all the corporators of BJP have addressed the press meet at GHMC Head Office.

HMWS&SB Executive Director M Satyanarayana said it was not proper for the corporators to collect the silt from the drainage pipeline and dump it at the main office and division office in Moosapet on Tuesday.

They also tried to barge into the MD’s office and created a scene. “We are working hard to provide drinking water from far and are attending to public grievances and yet we are being humiliated in this fashion,” he said and said they were boycotting the meeting as a mark of protest.

As Satyanarayana along with the Water Board Directors began leaving the council hall, the GHMC senior officials who were present in the hall joined them and boycotted the meeting.BJP and Congress corporators with placards rushed to the Mayor’s podium and raised slogans against the Mayor for failing to run the council meeting and allowing officials to walk out from the hall without her permission. They described the officials’ attitude as an insult to the Chair.

Later, speaking to media persons, BJP corporators led by Shankar Yadav criticised the Mayor for not having any patience to run the council. “She does not know the people’s problems at the grass root level. We did not use any derogatory remarks against any officials and you can check the records and yet she adjourned the meeting for no valid reason,” he said.

Congress Corporators Rajasekhar Reddy and P Vijaya Reddy and others said they will move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha through MP and GHMC ex-officio member A Revanth Reddy against the officials for showing disrespect to the Council and Mayor as well. They said the mayor had completely failed in running the council meetings. “If she cannot run the house, let her resign,” they said.

The Mayor and BRS Corporators, however, condemned the behaviour of BJP corporators and accused them of deliberately trying to stall the meeting. They insisted that the BJP corporators had used unparliamentary language against the officials. Meanwhile, GHMC Zonal Commissioner, V Mamata charged the BJP corporators with addressing the HMWSSB officials in a disrespectful manner in the council. “The way BJP corporators addressed the officials inside the Council was very unfortunate,” she said.

Before the start of the council meeting, the BJP corporators staged protests by wearing life jackets, carrying swimming tubes, and fire extinguishers, and wearing mosquito protection dress indicating that there is no safety for the citizens. It was the first time officials walked out of the GHMC council meeting. Officials led by GHMC Commissioners Sameer Sharma and Somesh Kumar walked out of the meeting against the behaviour of corporators.

