Water Board officials protest against ‘unruly’ BJP corporators in Hyderabad

However, the protesters said it was incorrect of the corporators to bring silt and dump it in office premises.

Published: 04th May 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC Council Meeting

GHMC Council Meeting adjourned without any discussions on public issues. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding protection from acts of vandalisation and attack, leaders of various associations of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) staffers staged a stir in front of the Water Board head office on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators had reportedly dumped silt in the chambers of an official situated in the Khairatabad head office and outside the Moosapet division office.  

The protesters raised slogans against the ‘unruly behaviour’ of saffron party corporators and urged Water Board staffers to stay united. It is inappropriate for elected representatives to be involved in such incidents, they remarked. While pointing out that almost 30 per cent of all Water Board staffers are women, leaders said the BJP corporators are creating a hostile environment for them to work.

Responding to the claims that the civic body and other concerned agencies are letting silt accumulate along the roads in residential areas of the city, they said that silt can’t be disposed of at once since it is wet. Only after it has dried, it can be disposed of in a proper manner, the added.

However, the protesters said it was incorrect of the corporators to bring silt and dump it in office premises. “This is outrageous. Instead, they should protest in the proper manner and raise their demands at the correct forum,” they commented.  

“In the past, many people have protested peacefully in front of this office, but what the BJP corporators did on Tuesday was undemocratic,” they said, adding that their action has terrified and traumatised a number of staffers.   

Water Board MD requests public support

Later in the day, HMWS&SB managing director (MD) M Dana Kishore addressed the media. While terming the ‘defacement’ attempt by BJP corporators ‘unfortunate’, he said, “I urge people and public representatives to cooperate with our staff irrespective of party affiliations so that we provide better services.”

If the staff gets adequate cooperation from elected representatives, they can provide better services to Hyderabad residents, he added. Dana Kishore pointed out that Hyderabad has received numerous awards from the Union government for drinking water supply and sewage management. He further said that 60% of residents living in the GHMC limits get up to 20 kilolitres of drinking water for free every month.  

Regarding silt, he said there are 150 divisions in the city and currently two divisions have a silt removal vehicle. He said efforts are being made to arrange an advanced vehicle soon. He also mentioned that steps are being taken to process all the sewage generated in the city and added that 225 sewer jetting machines are being used daily for the cleaning of sewage pipelines.

