32-year-old man stabbed to death outside Telangana High Court over Rs 10,000 loan

The Charminar police, along with an ACP team, inspected the area with the help of the dog squad and Clues Team.

05th May 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An alleged dispute over Rs 10,000 led to the murder of a 23-year-old Sulabh complex worker near the Telangana High Court on Thursday. The accused, Shaik Ghouse, surrendered before Charminar police later in the day.

Police said the victim, Mithun, had borrowed Rs 10,000 from Ghouse, a street vendor. The incident occurred at Gate No 6 of the high court in full public view.

The two got into a scuffle over Ghouse’s demand for the return of Rs 10,000 that he had lent to Mithun. The argument initially started over parking Ghouse’s and his brother-in-law’s pushcart in front of the Sulabh complex, but it escalated to the loan amount, and Ghouse reportedly stabbed Mithun to death with a knife. Mithun died on the spot due to severe internal bleeding, police said.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and moved his body to Gandhi Hospital. The Charminar police, along with an ACP team, inspected the area with the help of the dog squad and Clues Team.A case has been registered against Ghouse.

