GHMC scurries to identify 150 ward offices by June 2

Officials expected to finalise the building locations by end of week

Published: 05th May 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun the process to identify suitable buildings to establish ward offices in the 150 wards across the city. Officials have also been directed to make them operational by June 2, Telangana State Formation Day.

The authorities are currently finalising the location of ward offices, wherever they are available, and looking for community halls and sports complexes to set up the offices. If no GHMC or government buildings are found, they can look for private buildings.

The six Zonal Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and all the Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) have been instructed by the GHMC head office to finalise the buildings and submit the list to the head office at the earliest.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao has directed officials to make ward offices ready by the end of May. Officials and staff have been told to carry out the operations from ward offices as well.

GHMC officials told TNIE that Zonal and Joint Commissioners have begun searching for the buildings and expect that they will be finalised within a week. Necessary repairs and other works like painting will be carried out if required.

Officials said they have been asked to ensure that the ward office is accessible to the people of the ward and verify that residents have a platform to air their grievances. There should be proper transport facilities and sufficient parking space for commuters, they added. Though there were ward offices when the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad was functioning, most of them were diverted for other purposes.

The ward offices will be headed by 150 Assistant Municipal Commissioners (AMCs). At present, there are around 80 AMCs in GHMC limits. The remaining 70 will be selected from other departments. In case of a shortfall, superintendents will be selected as AMCs while AEs will be appointed as the engineers in charge.

If the number of AEs is not sufficient, AAEs will be appointed and, if necessary, DEEs will also be appointed. Otherwise, they will be hired on outsourcing by the NAC.  Similarly, a sufficient number of sanitation supervisors, entomology, veterinary and electrical staff would be made available.  
Brand image

Boards will be set up to ensure that all the ward offices conform to GHMC’s brand image. By the end of May, all works will be completed and arrangements will be made for the ward offices to start working by June 2. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar held a meeting with the ZCs, DCs and heads of departments. 

