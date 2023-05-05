Home Cities Hyderabad

Man arrested for sending lewd messages to women in Hyderabad

According to the police, V Chandrashekar collected the phone numbers of  the women in the name of explaining them about the weight loss products and the process.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A marketing manager at a weight loss programme centre was arrested on Thursday for sending obscene messages to women clients.  He would target single women attending weight loss programmes at Herbal Life. 

According to the police, V Chandrashekar collected the phone numbers of the women in the name of explaining to them about the weight loss products and the process. After gaining their trust, he used to start making video calls and nude calls.

He then used to record the calls and film pictures of the women. He used the recorded call to blackmail the women. After one of the victims lodged a police complaint, 20 more women came forward and narrated their nightmares. He is said to be facing a case of an attempt to murder a woman at the Raidurg police station. KPHB police registered a case against him.

