Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnesses dip in property registrations

Realtors attributed the fall in property registrations to the high prices involved in purchasing the flats.

Published: 06th May 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Real estate

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The booming real estate market in Hyderabad was jolted in the financial year 2023-24 with property registrations witnessing a sharp drop for the month of April. Last month, Hyderabad recorded registrations of 4,398 units of residential properties worth Rs 2,230 crore.

When compared to April 2021 and 2022, these registrations are the lowest as these years had 5,903 and 5,366 registrations, respectively, as per the data given by Knight Frank, an international real estate agency. When property registrations of the last 16 months i.e., between January 2022 and April 2023 were analysed, the registrations during April 2023 were the lowest. In March, Hyderabad had as many as 6,959 property registrations.

In a span of one month, registrations dropped by 2,561 units across the city with a -37 per cent month-over-month change. The Hyderabad residential market includes the city of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy regions.  At a district level, the analysis indicated that home sales registrations in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district were recorded at 47 per cent followed by Rangareddy district at 38 per cent.

Realtors attributed the fall in property registrations to the high prices involved in purchasing the flats. “Buyers are being excited by pre-launch offers as some of the developers are luring them by quoting lesser prices. This is denting property sales in the city. Moreover, the development is more towards the western side of Hyderabad and real estate in the remaining sides of the city has remained dull,” said N Praveen Kumar, president, of Telangana Realtors Association.

The cumulative share of sales and registrations for properties with ticket sizes of Rs 1 crore and above have increased to 13 per cent during April 2023 from 11 per cent during April 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
real estate market Hyderabad
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp