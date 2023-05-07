Copper coil theft prime accused held, two absconding in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir police along with LB Nagar Central Crime Station (CCS) authorities apprehended three prime accused in a copper coil theft case. The accused have been identified as Sahadev Hajira from Odisha and Abhimanyu Raj Bar and Nandulal Raj Bar from Uttar Pradesh.

The trio are said to have been involved in 173 cases of theft under Nalgonda, Sanaga Reddy and Vikarabad police commissionerates. The police caught the trio when they found a group of people moving suspiciously at Raigiri crossroads. Around 60 kg of the copper coil from transformers and around one lakh cash were seized from their possession.

