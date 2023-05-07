Home Cities Hyderabad

Copper coil theft prime accused held, two absconding in Hyderabad

The trio are said to have been involved in 173 cases of theft under Nalgonda, Sanaga Reddy and Vikarabad police commissionerates.

Published: 07th May 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir police along with LB Nagar Central Crime Station (CCS) authorities apprehended three prime accused in a copper coil theft case. The accused have been identified as Sahadev Hajira from Odisha and Abhimanyu Raj Bar and Nandulal Raj Bar from Uttar Pradesh.

The trio are said to have been involved in 173 cases of theft under Nalgonda, Sanaga Reddy and Vikarabad police commissionerates. The police caught the trio when they found a group of people moving suspiciously at Raigiri crossroads. Around 60 kg of the copper coil from transformers and around one lakh cash were seized from their possession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhongir police LB Nagar Central Crime Station
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp