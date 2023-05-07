NGO chronicles history of some of the oldest Telangana schools

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana peasants’ rebellion in the backdrop and the shedding of the old notions taking prominence in the newly independent India, the residents of Inole village in Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district were overjoyed when a Telugu medium primary school was sanctioned in 1952.

However, the high number of dropouts and the prevalence of child labour due to the feudal system of land ownership meant that securing funds to build basic infrastructure, managing the staff and even getting enough students to fill the seats was an uphill task.

A school that started with 15 students, one teacher and two rooms of a dharamshala (religious resthouse) attached to the local Lord Hanuman temple has now become of the biggest government schools in the region.

From a primary school, it has become a Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) with a separate campus comprising separate rooms for a library and laboratory. The effort of the local community was instrumental in the change. The tale of this metamorphosis was chronicled by MV Foundation, an NGO which has been working for the protection of child rights across the country, which took upon the challenge to document the story of 25 government schools across the State in 2017.

One of the other schools documented is the Barkas Government Girls High School, which was established by the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. Started in 1935 with four rooms, the Urdu medium school was situated next to a sports stadium to serve the educational needs of the children of the Maheswaram regiment at Maisaram Mandi.

While the campus turned into a camp for the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Polo in September 1948, it went to the military’s control after the Indian Union took control of the Hyderabad State. Subsequently, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) provided financial aid for the construction of new classrooms.

The transformation into separate schools for boys and girls, the upgradation of both institutions and the introduction of English medium instruction have resulted in remarkable success for both schools. As of 2017, the girls’ high school had 463 students enrolled in Urdu medium and 187 in English medium.

The girls’ primary school had 400 students, while the boys’ high school, which is now co-educational, had 152 students enrolled.

These schools which emerged from a single institution cater to 12 bastis (low income neighbourhoods) including Chandrayangutta, Maisaram, Venkatapuram, Salala, Bandlaguda, Yerragunta, Shaheen Nagar, Peeli Darga, Jalal Pally, Mohammed Nagar and Pahadi Shareef.

The research done by the MV Foundation team shows that though every school’s story has been very different, the one thing that has remained common is the involvement of the local communities. It indicates that community participation was crucial not only in increasing the student count but also in establishing the infrastructure and facilities.

Explaining the objective behind the effort, R Venkat Reddy, national convener of MV Foundation, tells TNIE, “There is a lot of demand for education. The documentation of the history of these schools is a process to express that demand to the students, and to let the future generations know and feel proud of how their school has evolved.”

The organisation has held picture exhibitions and video documentaries apart from felicitation events and awareness programmes at these schools, inviting the local communities, alumni and other stakeholders, to share the history of these schools.

One striking contrast which was noted was the way these schools were managed and the way the successive governments have managed them while communities looked for ways to increase the strength of students to prevent the schools from shutting down.

“If there is community involvement and facilities are being provided by the government in public schools, people will continue to be motivated to admit their wards there. Only if the government schools are weak, people look for private institutions,” observes Venkat Reddy.

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana peasants’ rebellion in the backdrop and the shedding of the old notions taking prominence in the newly independent India, the residents of Inole village in Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district were overjoyed when a Telugu medium primary school was sanctioned in 1952. However, the high number of dropouts and the prevalence of child labour due to the feudal system of land ownership meant that securing funds to build basic infrastructure, managing the staff and even getting enough students to fill the seats was an uphill task. A school that started with 15 students, one teacher and two rooms of a dharamshala (religious resthouse) attached to the local Lord Hanuman temple has now become of the biggest government schools in the region.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); From a primary school, it has become a Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) with a separate campus comprising separate rooms for a library and laboratory. The effort of the local community was instrumental in the change. The tale of this metamorphosis was chronicled by MV Foundation, an NGO which has been working for the protection of child rights across the country, which took upon the challenge to document the story of 25 government schools across the State in 2017. One of the other schools documented is the Barkas Government Girls High School, which was established by the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. Started in 1935 with four rooms, the Urdu medium school was situated next to a sports stadium to serve the educational needs of the children of the Maheswaram regiment at Maisaram Mandi. While the campus turned into a camp for the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Polo in September 1948, it went to the military’s control after the Indian Union took control of the Hyderabad State. Subsequently, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) provided financial aid for the construction of new classrooms. The transformation into separate schools for boys and girls, the upgradation of both institutions and the introduction of English medium instruction have resulted in remarkable success for both schools. As of 2017, the girls’ high school had 463 students enrolled in Urdu medium and 187 in English medium. The girls’ primary school had 400 students, while the boys’ high school, which is now co-educational, had 152 students enrolled. These schools which emerged from a single institution cater to 12 bastis (low income neighbourhoods) including Chandrayangutta, Maisaram, Venkatapuram, Salala, Bandlaguda, Yerragunta, Shaheen Nagar, Peeli Darga, Jalal Pally, Mohammed Nagar and Pahadi Shareef. The research done by the MV Foundation team shows that though every school’s story has been very different, the one thing that has remained common is the involvement of the local communities. It indicates that community participation was crucial not only in increasing the student count but also in establishing the infrastructure and facilities. Explaining the objective behind the effort, R Venkat Reddy, national convener of MV Foundation, tells TNIE, “There is a lot of demand for education. The documentation of the history of these schools is a process to express that demand to the students, and to let the future generations know and feel proud of how their school has evolved.” The organisation has held picture exhibitions and video documentaries apart from felicitation events and awareness programmes at these schools, inviting the local communities, alumni and other stakeholders, to share the history of these schools. One striking contrast which was noted was the way these schools were managed and the way the successive governments have managed them while communities looked for ways to increase the strength of students to prevent the schools from shutting down. “If there is community involvement and facilities are being provided by the government in public schools, people will continue to be motivated to admit their wards there. Only if the government schools are weak, people look for private institutions,” observes Venkat Reddy.