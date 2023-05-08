Home Cities Hyderabad

Palapitta ride 2023 marks launch of Hyderabad Bicycling Club

Published: 08th May 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Nearly a thousand cyclists participated in the event on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Palapitta Cycling Ride 2023 and Night Safari Park Ride were organised on Sunday at the Botanical Garden to mark the launch of the the Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC). The events were organised in coordination with the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC).

Nearly a thousand cyclists participated in the event and had the privilege of cycling through the dense forest area. The Night Safari Park, which is currently not open to the public, provided a unique opportunity for cyclists to explore the forest. Spanning 37 acres of forest land, the cycling park features a lake and is home to numerous peacocks and ducks.

Chairman of TSFDC Vanteru Prathap Reddy, Managing Director Chandrashekar Reddy, and British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen flagged off the ride together. During the event, DV Manohar, chairman of HBC and the first vice-president of the World Cycling Alliance, said that HBC has upgraded the cycling infrastructure at PCP and is committed to promoting cycling not only in India, but worldwide. Manohar said that HBC initiated the Cycling Revolution in Hyderabad 12 years ago. Today, HBC boasts over 21,000 members, making it one of the largest cycling clubs in the world online.

