Guilt-free buzz: India's first hard-brewed seltzer launches in Hyderabad

We did around six trials over the course of a year and a half to master the formulation. Also, we wanted our packaging to be visually appealing, so we kept a striking logo paired with our brand mascots — the doodles all over the can — which if looked closely, represent a whole landscape of people from various segments — pursuing different passions. We wanted it to be something everyone could connect with. Although it took us close to three years to get past all the different hurdles from inception to production, we are super pleased with the quality and taste of the product & we’re super excited for the whole country to experience this new wave in drinking,” he says.