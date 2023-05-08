Guilt-free buzz: India's first hard-brewed seltzer launches in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Spyk Hard Seltzer, India’s first hard-brewed seltzer, has now launched in Hyderabad following its successful stint in Bengaluru. Vimal Chand, CEO & Co-Founder of V9 Seltzer Works, the company behind Spyk, says, “We saw the immense potential for a truly millennial product and are thrilled to announce the launch of Spyk in Hyderabad and to introduce hard seltzer to the city. The beer market here is massive, and we see immense potential for seltzers to take off as well with the right education.”
According to Vamsi Krishna, CMO & Co-Founder of Spyk Hard Seltzer, says, “We see Spyk as a disruptor & market leader in the hard seltzer space. We aim to give social drinking a new face, one that aligns with someone that works hard & plays hard, a drink that fits everyone’s lifestyle choices. At Spyk, we are confident that we can become the exciting alternative to beat the heat.”
Spyk has launched four flavours — lime, orange, mixed berry, and original and is now available at select bars and MRP stores across the city, making it easier than ever to enjoy this refreshing drink with friends and family with a solid 5.5% alcohol with just 2 gm carbs. Some of the city’s top bars, including Monastery Brewery and Bar, Farzi Cafe, Sanctuary Bar and Kitchen, Tabula Rasa — The Bar, and The Moonshine Project, are now offering Spyk Hard Seltzer.
Talking about what inspired them to get into the industry, Vimal says, “Hard seltzer has taken West by storm, especially young adults and millennials. My partner & I wanted to introduce India to this great product, as soon as we witnessed the seltzer storm in the US. With more than 50% of India’s population being under 35, we saw the immense potential for a truly millennial product.”
After immense research, they found one of the best beverage formulators in the world, which can truly change how people consume alcohol. Spyk Hard Seltzer formulation was developed by renowned R&D experts from Canada to achieve crisp finish without compromising on the calorie content of the formulation. “We looked all around the country to find the best brew masters, brewing facilities as well as packaging.
We did around six trials over the course of a year and a half to master the formulation. Also, we wanted our packaging to be visually appealing, so we kept a striking logo paired with our brand mascots — the doodles all over the can — which if looked closely, represent a whole landscape of people from various segments — pursuing different passions. We wanted it to be something everyone could connect with. Although it took us close to three years to get past all the different hurdles from inception to production, we are super pleased with the quality and taste of the product & we’re super excited for the whole country to experience this new wave in drinking,” he says.
While they are not the first hard seltzer in India, they are India’s very first brewed hard seltzer — the only seltzer with a product that is being commercially produced on-par with international counterparts. More importantly, Spyk is the first company that has identified the largest gap in the Indian market which is lack of awareness. “Our entire focus at the moment is on educating and introducing hard seltzer in India.
We have big but sustained expansion plans, we don’t want to be just another new brand that makes a buzz and then disappears so we are ensuring our growth is steady. We aim to be widely available in our first two cities Bengaluru and Hyderabad and after which we will move to other cities — we were especially excited to introduce Spyk in Mumbai and Goa next,” he concludes.