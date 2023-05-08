Keep your skin up!: Dr Jaishree Sharad answers all skin queries in her latest book

HYDERABAD: Answering all your skincare queries, Dr Jaishree Sharad at The BougainVillea, Jubilee Hills, launched her latest book titled The Skincare Answer Book - the ultimate guide of answers for beginners and pros. For all the zillions of questions which come to one’s mind today revolving around skincare because it’s no longer a case of simply cleansing and moisturising. How many products are too many? How to find the best products and treatments for my skin type? Am I applying the products in the correct order? Which active ingredients to pair and which to avoid? - The Skincare Answer Book has it all figured out.
Skin care is not only for celebrities but everyone needs it. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and popular actor Rana Daggubati’s wife and entrepreneur Miheeka Daggubati at the launch event spoke about the celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and how she makes sure to journal each and every piece of knowledge of hers into her bestselling books and how a lot of times she helped them understand their skin better.
From modern skincare to simplifying the meaning of beauty through her social media presence, Dr Jaishree Sharad’s wisdom is what drove her to write two successful books filled to the brim with extensive skincare and beauty knowledge.
“Many tools are available to know what to do and what to take care of for skin beauty and protection,” said Sobhita, to which Dr Jaishree suggested that many people are giving various kinds of suggestions and advice related to the skin but instead of relying on them, it’s important to understand your own skin and what it requires since it’s individual to everyone, the experience, having answered all of them have been in this book.
Speaking of the process and how the idea of this new book began, Dr Jaishree explained how over the lockdown and further on she received a lot of questions on Instagram regarding skin care from all age groups and while she engaged with the audience on Instagram lives and answering questions on stories, she realised the need to bring all this together to make sure it reaches everyone who wants to better their skin and work on self in the right methods. Compiling all the questions and all the required information which bust myths about skin care and understanding the products in the markets and caring for your skin on a budget helped her as well learn more about the various approaches.