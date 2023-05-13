HMDA sets Aqua Marine Park project in motion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is set to become home to a world-class Aqua Marine Park which will revolutionise the city’s recreational offerings. Situated within the Kothwalguda Ecopark, this state-of-the-art aquarium is slated to be the largest of its kind in the country, promising visitors an innovative and immersive experience like never before.

The HMDA has invited international competitive bids through the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) framework, seeking prospective developers to bring this visionary project to life. Once the selection process is finalised and an agreement is reached, construction will commence, with completion expected within a single phase over 30 months.Covering 4.27 acres and to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, the Aqua Marine Park will feature a 100-metre tunnel boasting a mesmerising 180-degree view.

Drawing inspiration from iconic mega-structures in cities such as Singapore, Shanghai, and Dubai, this facility aims to elevate Hyderabad’s aesthetic appeal. Visitors can expect to encounter a diverse range of sea creatures housed within expansive enclosures, replicating the captivating experience found in global marine attractions.

HMDA officials revealed that the proposed Aqua Marine Park will accommodate up to 2,500 individuals. The facility will showcase multiple tunnels housing a rich variety of aquatic species, including an array of fishes, reptiles, and more.

Complementing these captivating exhibits, visitors will be treated to an array of activities such as a dome theatre, virtual aquarium, touch tanks, koi feeding stations, and engaging kiosks designed specifically for children. Additionally, a restaurant with seating for 50 people will offer a clear view of the exhibits, while 6D, 7D, and VR theatres, accommodating at least 25 individuals, will provide further entertainment options.

With no less than 50 distinct exhibits, the Aquamarine Park will boast an overall panel display area of 1,000 square metres, incorporating various types of tanks, including box-type, flat curved, and cylindrical acrylic structures, to cater to different species. The park’s built-up area will span a staggering 250,000 square feet, featuring curved tunnel tanks with a breathtaking 180-degree view, not exceeding three tanks.

The centrepiece of the park, the awe-inspiring shark tank, will stretch at least 100 metres in length and be accompanied by a 3.5-meter-wide walkway. The overall water volume of the aquarium will reach three million litres, with the tunnel tank alone accounting for a minimum of two million litres. Housing over 300 freshwater, brackish water, and marine species, the park will exhibit approximately 10,000 units of fishes, reptiles, and other captivating marine and land-based creatures, both domestic and imported.

The selected developer will replace 10% of the species annually with new additions. The site will also be equipped with quarantine and life support systems necessary for the park’s smooth operation.

