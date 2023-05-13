After taking Rs 10 lakh, robber forces victims to book cab in Hyderabad

The two women managed to give him Rs 2 lakh and when he kept insisting on Rs 20 lakh, they brought Rs 8 lakh more and handed it over to him. He then made them book a cab for him to Shadnagar and fled the scene. The family, after recovering from the shock, lodged a complaint with the police. All CCTV cameras installed at the house were not working at the time of the incident except one. The lone camera captured the miscreant using the ladder and gaining entry into the house.