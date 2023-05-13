After taking Rs 10 lakh, robber forces victims to book cab in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: In a daring robbery, an unidentified person made off with Rs 10 lakh after threatening the inmates of a house in Jubilee Hills at knifepoint in the wee hours of Saturday. According to police, the culprit gained entry into the house by climbing a ladder and reaching the open terrace. After reaching there, he went inside one of the rooms and found a woman who is in her eighth month of pregnancy, sleeping.
The woman woke up on hearing the footsteps but the culprit threatened her at knifepoint and asked her not to raise an alarm. He demanded that she hand over Rs 20 lakh cash to him. Hearing the noise on the first floor, the pregnant woman’s mother came up but the miscreant pulled her inside the room and threatened her too by flashing the knife.
The two women managed to give him Rs 2 lakh and when he kept insisting on Rs 20 lakh, they brought Rs 8 lakh more and handed it over to him. He then made them book a cab for him to Shadnagar and fled the scene. The family, after recovering from the shock, lodged a complaint with the police. All CCTV cameras installed at the house were not working at the time of the incident except one. The lone camera captured the miscreant using the ladder and gaining entry into the house.
The police teams are looking for him in the direction that he had fled. The cab company had told the police that the driver had dropped the culprit at the Shadnagar bus station. As the robber paid with cash, there was no way he could be identified. Had used his phone to make the payment, it would have become easy for the police to know who he is. Nonetheless, the police are continuing their investigation.