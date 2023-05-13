Heatwave-like conditions in Telangana till May 16

HYDERABAD: With temperatures soaring above 40°C in many parts of Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert warning of heatwave-like conditions in all districts of the State. After experiencing unseasonal rains and consequent pleasant weather for nearly a fortnight during the summer season, residents of Telangana are now feeling intense heatwave-like conditions. Hot and dry weather is expected to prevail for the next three days, until May 16, say meteorologists.
Over the next three days, rural areas of Telangana are expected to experience temperatures of 46°C or higher, while Hyderabad will experience temperatures of 42°C-43°C, accompanied by an increase in the intensity of hot winds.
Temperatures have already soared to 45°C-46°C in the northern and eastern parts of the State, while Hyderabad recorded temperatures of up to 41°C-42°C. Veenavanka in Karimnagar district has recorded the highest temperature of 45.8°C, followed by Jaina in Jagtial district (45.4°C), Jakranpally in Nizamabad district (45°C), Pammi in Khammam district (45°C), and Jannaram in Mancherial district (44.7°C).