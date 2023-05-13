Heatwave-like conditions in Telangana till May 16

HYDERABAD: With temperatures soaring above 40°C in many parts of Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert warning of heatwave-like conditions in all districts of the State. After experiencing unseasonal rains and consequent pleasant weather for nearly a fortnight during the summer season, residents of Telangana are now feeling intense heatwave-like conditions. Hot and dry weather is expected to prevail for the next three days, until May 16, say meteorologists.