UNESCO plaque unveiled at seven Tombs
HYDERABAD: Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, conducted an inspection of the ongoing works at the Qutb Shahi Tombs and Deccan Park on Saturday.
Sultania visited the proposed museum and interpretation centre, which will showcase the grandeur of the Qutb Shahi dynasty and the architectural and archaeological heritage of the Qutb Shahi Tombs and Golconda fortifications. He also examined the progress of the landscape development at Deccan Park, where the Aga Khan Trust for Culture is undertaking activities such as creating pathways, planting trees, and constructing lakes.
Notably, UNESCO recognised the conservation of six baolis (stepwells) at the Qutb Shahi Tombs in November 2022 with an Award of Distinction, supported by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation. During his visit, Sultania unveiled the UNESCO Award plaque at the Badi Baoli.
Sultania also insisted on the creation of a digital museum highlighting the significance of the Qutb Shahi Tombs, the training of guides, and the process of empanelment and fixing guides’ fees, among other instructions.