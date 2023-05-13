University of Hyderabad tells student bodies to organise protests only at designated places

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has reiterated its previous guidelines and directed students and student organisations to limit their protests to specific areas on the campus. This appeal was made by the university administration in response to a protest organised by the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) regarding the 75% attendance criteria.
The appeal to all student organisations was released on May 9, although the issue recently gained attention. The university has observed that students participating in such demonstrations or protests have caused damage to university property, resulting in significant repair costs.
Referring to a circular issued in October 2022, the university has instructed students not to stage demonstrations within 200 meters of administrative buildings or any academic units. Protests in common areas frequented by campus residents, such as hostels, shopping complexes, and food courts, are also prohibited. The university has designated specific locations, such as Gurubaksh Singh Maidan and the Open-Air Auditorium, for protests. However, the university has emphasised that no protests should block any roads.
The UoH has also issued a warning that violations of these guidelines will be taken seriously. Any student organisation or individual participating in such activities may face disciplinary action and penalties.