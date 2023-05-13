University of Hyderabad tells student bodies to organise protests only at designated places

Referring to a circular issued in October 2022, the university has instructed students not to stage demonstrations within 200 meters of administrative buildings or any academic units. Protests in common areas frequented by campus residents, such as hostels, shopping complexes, and food courts, are also prohibited. The university has designated specific locations, such as Gurubaksh Singh Maidan and the Open-Air Auditorium, for protests. However, the university has emphasised that no protests should block any roads.