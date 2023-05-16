Draping it right: Learn the art of saree draping from the best

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The legacy of the brand Kankatala Sarees is known to every saree enthusiast from the city. Keeping their legacy in mind, they organised a ‘Masterclass of Art of Draping’ by Ashwini Narayan at their Jubilee Hills store. To make saree draping look less complicated, Ashwini revealed all the necessary hacks one should opt for. In order to demonstrate the hacks, a mannequin was draped and the other was kept for demonstration. The masterclass attendees tried their hands at draping sarees on it and nice-looking neckpieces of blouses, blazers and shirts were laid on the racks to jazz up the look. There was even an option of pairing it with funky sneakers.

Ashwini Narayan elaborating about her masterclass, said, “There’s a general misconception that sarees are difficult, tricky, unmanageable, complicated and only ceremonial or festive wear. The need of the hour is to minimise the saree, to make it more of an everyday garment and to let everyone realise they can be styled to look contemporary, easy and for everyone everywhere, anytime. The textile in itself is so inspiring and I have always dressed left-field and so has my sartorial sensibility. I thought why not apply to sarees just because I have switched from a pair of jeans to a saree does not mean that my persona and aesthetic have to change. After the masterclass, hopefully, everybody is able to go home and replicate which I think is more important. The same drape, per se technically, will look absolutely different every time the fabric changes.”

The session was quite interesting and interactive where she answered all the queries and the participants were seen noting down points and sketching the look for future reference.“The short saree is one of my favourite draping saree which is now called the Winnie Narayan saree. The short saree has apparently become synonymous with me and is a completely liberating drape. I have got a lot of tags now on social media that say, ‘I did the Winnie drape today’ which is the most trending now,” she concluded.

