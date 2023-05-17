Get rid of heat boils!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is summer and most of us are tired with the day long sweating and not to forget the heat boils that have been a pain this season. To know more about this we get in touch with dermatologists who give us insights about why these have been such a problem on the skin and how one can get rid of them easily.

Dr P Swapna Priya, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist says, “This happens more during the summer season because of the extreme sweat and infection. When it is not treated because it is an infection, it can come in contact with other places and it spreads. It is more common in diabetic patients. It happens more commonly in places of accumulation like underarms, breast areas, private parts, places where there is more friction. These are the places commonly where boils happen. Keeping the areas dry, using anti-persistent powders so that the sweat is absorbed. Keeping diabetics in control and any small infection should be treated with an antibiotic cream at the early point would prevent them from getting bigger. Early intervention should be done for this. Maintaining proper hygiene is very important. Prevention of tight clothing will definitely help. And any associated fungal infection can lead to secondary infection due to bacteria and would lead to boils on the skin.”

According to Dr Ather Pasha, Consultant Internal Medicine, Consultant General Medicine, “Heat rash occurs when sweat is trapped in your skin. Symptoms can range from small blisters to deep, inflamed lumps. Some forms of heat rash are very itchy. Heat rash usually goes away once the skin cools down. Severe forms of condition might need treatment from a physician.

Heat rash usually heals without scarring. People with brown or black skin are at risk of spots of skin that get lighter or darker in response to inflammatory skin conditions. These changes usually go away within weeks or months. A common complication is infection with bacteria, causing inflamed and itchy pustules. Treatment for mild heat rash is cooling the skin and avoiding exposure to the heat that caused the condition. Once the skin is cool, mild heat rash tends to clear quickly.”

