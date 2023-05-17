New lease of life

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: Well a lot of us might be sorting old sarees in our wardrobe or maybe trying to find a solution for those sarees which are faded or which have been spoiled for some reason. Here is a solution for all those who have been trying to get rid of such sarees or storing them up just because they have memories with them.

Sri Satya Sai Printing and Dyeing, a workshop that works on re-designing the entire saree with new patterns has been working on old sarees that people do not want to throw away by giving them new design and colour.Located at Kukatpally, the workshop is run by two brothers Nerella Yadagiri and Nerella Anjaneyulu.

On asking Yadagiri about how he got the idea of starting something like re-designing sarees he says, “This work we have been doing for the past 20 years. We have learnt this work in our childhood and so we wanted to do something on our own and so we started off with this work. When we first came to Hyderabad we worked in a place where they used to do printing and dyeing on cotton sarees, we worked there for around two to three months for free and got hands-on experience later after 10 years we started our own unit.”

About the work that they do at the workshop, he says, “We take white sarees and then dye the cloth with colours and then print the design on it. Later we roll the saree and sell them. We also do this on old pattu sarees. Most of them have old sarees in their wardrobe which they won’t be using for various reasons. If you get them to us we suggest the colour combination looking at the design of the saree. We make it new by colouring it, giving a new look. ”

Using standard colours to the fabric and making them new he says, “These are not natural colours but Pidilite colours which are standard ones. We complete around 15 to 20 sarees per day. We charge around Rs 250 for single colours and Rs 300 for double colours. We have around 50 designs for now, we will get more designs soon.”

This place has been getting good response from the public and so moving on forward with the workshop, he says, “We want to stick to this work and increase the numbers of sarees every day. It takes around 2 hours to complete designing one saree and so we want to give the best to the customers who approach us.”

