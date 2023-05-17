Sacred strokes

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I have no other interest in making art but the utmost pleasure in making it!” said Shamim Qureshi, a middle-aged mother of a seven-year-old girl who has been making calligraphic art for the past 25 years. Her metal pots and embellished paintings showcasing intricate Quranic calligraphy have been put on display at the Salar Jung Museum. The exhibition, named ‘Rabbana Quranic Calligraphy’ was inaugurated today by board member Nawab Ahteram Ali Khan and the director Nagender Reddy.

A single mother who faced many challenges in trying to showcase her work and earn a livelihood, Shamim has immense faith in god and hopes for the best. “I was trained to become an art and craft teacher but never got the job. But as they say, rejection is redirection, I am extremely lucky to have got this opportunity to exhibit my artwork here,” she said.

She studied applied art and painting in Mumbai in the 90s and began creating her own art in 1995. However, she says significant attention was brought to her work only in Delhi, with India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi displaying her work in 2011. Next year itself, in 2012, she got the opportunity to showcase her work at the Azad Bhavan Art Gallery in the city, with the help of Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Since then, she has received huge accolades for her work. She has been to Iran, Cairo, Jeddah, Spain, Belgium, Bangkok, Shanghai and many more countries. People have come to love her work and appreciate her talent. “I used to carry all my material in trains and airports and run the risk of getting all of it stolen. In foreign countries, there is still a chance to get it all back as authorities helped me a lot but in India, it is very difficult,” she said.She lives with her parents and siblings in Mumbai.

“The calligraphy embossed on these pots not only takes a lot of time but one has to be an artist to do it. Everybody can’t do it. I am the most impressed. The calligraphic pieces look like a continuous flow and one has to look in depth to be able to understand the text. This lady has done a wonderful job and I congratulate her for her good work. I would encourage her to continue doing it,” said Nawab Ahteram Ali Khan.

Adding that the exhibition is unique to the Salar Jung Museum as it has always tried to promote the talent and interests of the citizens. “Unfortunately the artwork has not been put up anywhere else, despite being so wonderful. The museum always takes these things in stride and ensures that talented people are promoted. India has the talent that can beat the whole world. Putting this kind of artwork in a museum means putting it on an international map,” he added.

On being asked whether the museum would have more such events in the coming future, he said, “We continue to make exhibitions. Every couple of months new exhibitions will come up at the museum.”The exhibition will be open to all till May 31. The venue is Central Block, first floor, opposite the gallery of Egyptian and Syrian artefacts.

