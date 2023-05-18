Home Cities Hyderabad

Denied money to buy liquor, man hides grandson in relative’s house in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident in Banjara Hills, a man gave tense moments to his family members by hiding his month-old baby boy in one of his relatives’ house when they refused to give him money to buy liquor. The incident which happened on Tuesday came to light on Wednesday.

According to the police, Khaleel, a resident of Hakimpet under the Banjara Hills police station limits, is an alcoholic. He snatched away the infant boy while his wife and daughter Yasmin Begum were busy with household chores after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor. Yasmin found the boy missing and searched for him everywhere but to no avail.

Then Yasmin and her mother suspected that Khaleel who has the habit of stealing valuables from the house whenever he was denied money for liquor did something to the baby.  The police interrogated Khaleel after his wife and daughter filed a complaint. During questioning, he confessed to hiding the baby boy in the house of their relative. Following the information given by Khaleel, Yasmin and her mother recovered the boy from the house of their relative.

