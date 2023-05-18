Road digging banned in GHMC limits for monsoon

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Digging and cutting of roads have been banned with immediate effect in the Greater Hyderabad limits till the end of the monsoon season. GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday issued a circular banning with immediate effect digging/cutting of roads in the city limits. All the superintending engineers and executive engineers have been instructed to ensure that all road digging works that are in progress anywhere on 810-km stretch of arterial roads in all the six GHMC zones are stopped with immediate effect and they are restored to facilitate the smooth passage of vehicles by June 1 in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

In November last year, GHMC lifted the ban on road cutting and accorded permissions for laying underground cable lines, copper and optical fiber cables, Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) pits, poles and pipelines by government departments and private agencies such as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), TS Transco, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), M/s. Telesonic Networks Limited, etc., at various locations in twin cities. In view of the ensuing monsoon, has stopped road digging work.

Officials told TNIE that the ban will be in force unless it is lifted by a specific order of the GHMC Commissioner. In case of any violation of these instructions, the executive engineers concerned will be held responsible. In case of any urgent requirement to dig any particular road, permission has to be obtained from the GHMC Commissioner and agencies are required to take necessary precautions to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Permission required for urgent excavation

In case of any urgent requirement to dig any particular road, permission has to be obtained from GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and agencies are required to take necessary precautions to prevent inconvenience to the public.

