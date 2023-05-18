University of Hyderabad startup develops new strategy to address diabetes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reagene Innovation Private Limited, a biotechnology startup incubated at the University of Hyderabad’s ASPIRE-BioNEST incubation centre, has developed a novel strategy to reduce blood glucose levels. They propose that 70% of blood glucose is derived from the diet, and by inhibiting the absorption of dietary glucose in the small intestine, it is possible to lower glucose levels.

To achieve this, they have developed chicken antibodies targeting a protein called SGLT1, which is responsible for transporting glucose in the intestine. Through their research, they have demonstrated that these antibodies can improve glucose levels and glycemic profiles in animal models, suggesting a potential new therapy for humans.

The use of chicken-derived IgY antibodies in humans is accepted by regulatory bodies worldwide, making this approach highly feasible as a treatment for diabetes, according to Dr Satish Chandran, CEO of ProdIgY Bio Inc, USA, a collaborator of Reagene. Dr Subrahmanyam Vangala, co-founder of Reagene Innovations, expressed excitement over the demonstration of a new potential treatment option, emphasising the urgent need for new approaches to addressing Type 2 diabetes.

Dr Uday Saxena, the lead scientist and co-founder of Reagene, highlighted the importance of Indian start-ups bringing relief to millions of diabetics through innovative ideas, considering that India has the highest number of diabetics in the world. Professors GS Prasad and S Rajagopal, Directors of ASPIRE BioNEST Incubator, emphasised that the start-up ecosystem at BIONEST is designed to support new ideas.

