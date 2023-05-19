Home Cities Hyderabad

Community halls to make way for ward offices in Hyderabad

In an effort to enhance governance and administration, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao, announced the introduction of ward offices.

Published: 19th May 2023

GHMC building (File Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several community halls in Greater Hyderabad, which have served as affordable venues for weddings, birthdays, and other functions for poor people and those belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections, will soon be transformed into full-fledged GHMC Ward Offices. Between May 31 and June 2, these offices will begin their operations, leading to the unavailability of these budget-friendly options for the urban poor.

Around 40 to 50 per cent of community halls in the city are currently undergoing repairs and renovations to accommodate the ward offices, with the GHMC allocating funds ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 15 lakh for each hall’s refurbishment and infrastructure development.For years, these community halls, mostly located in slum areas, have been a blessing for poor people, offering affordable rental rates compared to private banquets and function halls. These halls were leased for free, at times, for nearby residents. The loss of these halls will make it difficult for them to host functions.

In an effort to enhance governance and administration, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao, announced the introduction of ward offices. These offices will provide core municipal services at the ward level, acting as a single-point contact for citizens and ensuring faster grievance redressal. Ward Officers will be appointed for providing these services and they will form the lowest level of administration in the civic body. They will be aided by key unit functionaries from all the wings of GHMC.

Community halls in various locations such as Nacharam, Hyderguda in Attapur, Chandrayangutta, Edi Bazar, and many more will be converted into ward offices. Additionally, vacant model markets are also being renovated to serve as ward offices.

